Bauer Media USA Announces, "Everyday Faith" Special Publication In Partnership with DaySpring

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bauer Media USA, the publisher of the top two selling magazines at retail, Woman's World and First for Women, is pleased to announce Everyday Faith. This special interest publication hits newsstands today and will be available nationwide for 90 days.

Inspired by the content and creativity of DaySpring, a subsidiary of Hallmark, Everyday Faith is a publication designed for Christian women who care deeply about their faith. This introductory holiday-themed issue made up of nearly 100 pages, is bursting with inspiring stories, meaningful quotes, heartfelt prayers, Scripture and so much more.

"We are delighted to share these stories of inspiration and faith, fun family activities and practical solutions, developed in collaboration with our partners at DaySpring" says Steven Kotok, CEO & President, Bauer Media USA.

"Everyday Faith is an exciting opportunity to showcase the breadth of ways DaySpring is committed to helping people experience the life-changing message of God's love. DaySpring has been a trusted Christian brand for nearly 50 years, and now thanks to our partnership with Bauer Media, consumers will be able to find our unique content through this magazine that helps them feel gratitude and motivation this season," adds Stephen Bos, VP of Marketing Strategy at DaySpring.

Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner and the content within Everyday Faith will help readers prepare to embrace the season providing them with down-to-earth ways to practice hospitality from the heart. Ahead of the season, discover new traditions to feel thankful, set the stage for advent and focus on Christ this year.

Put the magazine's tagline to use by discovering meaningful inspiration this season by exploring how to show your faith in new creative ways with tips from the pros on Bible Journaling, find courage and peace in Scripture and learn how to comfort those who may be going through hard times.

About Bauer Media

Bauer Media Group has become an enduringly successful media corporation by focusing on creating content that matters most to millions of people around the world: from print and online publishing to radio and money-helper services for consumers, as well as sales and marketing services for small and midsized businesses. In its 6th generation, family-owned Bauer focuses on the longevity, with a consumer-first mindset that guides us across our increasingly diverse portfolio. Our workforce of 11,500 shares a passion – to deliver content and services that are popular with, and helpful to, our customers and partners.

In the US, Bauer Media publishes the two bestselling magazines at retail in the country, Woman's World and First for Women. The women's service-focused company connects with a nationwide audience of active, engaged newsstand and digital consumers. Woman's World, First for Women and Soaps in Depth represent the strongest segment of the American woman's market and deliver practical solutions and ideas for her home and family as well as personal and celebrity stories delivered in a modern way. Bauer Media USA reaches these women on multiple levels–inspiring them spiritually, professionally and personally in their everyday lives.

About DaySpring

DaySpring®, the world's largest Christian-message product provider, was founded in 1971 with a single Christmas card. Today DaySpring offers more than 6,000 products—from greeting cards to home décor, specialty gifts to devotional books. In 1999, DaySpring was acquired by Hallmark Cards, Inc. DaySpring products are sold in Christian retail outlets, mass retail stores, card and gift shops and other outlets in the United States and 60 foreign countries. DaySpring is based in Siloam Springs, Ark., and employs a staff of more than 220 people. Visit www.dayspring.com for more information about the company, to find a local retailer, and to send a free e-card.

