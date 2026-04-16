Latest rating reflects Peak Credit Union's continued strength, stability, and sustained financial performance

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation's Premier Bank and Credit Union Rating Firm, would like to congratulate Peak Credit Union, Olympia, WA for earning its highest, 5-Star Superior rating for the 60th consecutive quarter (15 years). Having maintained its financial strength and stability for at least a decade, Peak Credit Union has also earned an "Exceptional Performance Credit Union" distinction. This designation is reserved solely for those institutions that have earned and maintained Bauer's 5-Star Rating for 10 years (40 consecutive quarters), or longer. This latest rating was assigned in March 2026, based on December 31, 2025 financial data, and signifies that Peak Credit Union continues to be one of the strongest credit unions in the nation.

BauerFinancial Awards Peak Credit Union 5-Star Superior Rating for 60th Consecutive Quarter

"Credit unions like Peak Credit Union are perfectly positioned to provide the specialized support that is unique to their membership," observes Karen L. Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. "These institutions promote growth by investing back into the same field of membership from where the deposits originated. By fostering these relationships, they are highly supportive of, and accountable to, their members. This also enables them to anticipate new needs and desires and gets the wheels in motion to satisfy those needs."

Since its inception in 1938, Peak Credit Union has been a committed supporter of the people in its field of membership (FOM). They are the reason it exists. Peak Credit Union has been a dedicated partner for 88 years and is committed to support its FOM for years to come.

About BauerFinancial, Inc.

BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier Bank and Credit Union rating firm, has been analyzing and reporting on the financial condition of the nation's banking industry since 1983. As an independent organization, BauerFinancial provides unbiased ratings based on strict standards of capital adequacy, profitability, and asset quality. No institution can pay for or opt out of a BauerFinancial rating, ensuring that the star ratings remain an objective and trusted source for consumers and financial professionals alike.

SOURCE BauerFinancial, Inc.