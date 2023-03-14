BauerFinancial, Inc. Awards Mi BANK 5-Star Rating for Strength and Stability

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi BANK, a business bank built for business owners, was awarded a 5-star rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. The 5-star rating acknowledges Mi BANK for its financial strength and stability.

"At Mi BANK, we have always valued our bankers who work with customers to achieve their desired financial goals. The convenience we provide through our state-of-the-art technology and superior personal services is tailored to each client," said Rob Farr, Chairman and CEO, Mi BANK. "We are proud to have been awarded the highest rating from BauerFinancial."

Earning Bauer's coveted 5-Star superior rating indicates that Mi BANK is one of the strongest banks in the country, excelling in such areas as capital adequacy, delinquent loan levels, and profitability.

In 2019, Mi BANK was the first bank in the Midwest to establish itself in 10 years. The financial institution focuses on businesses with revenue from $5 million to $50 million, as well as real estate investors who require financing of $500,000 to $5 million.

"We filled an unmet need in the business lending community by ensuring each customer has a personal banker assigned to their relationship. This model has changed business lending and provided a guidepost for how entrepreneurs and business owners can simplify their banking experience," said Farr. "We look forward to providing an exceptional banking experience to our customers through 2023 and beyond."

To learn more about Mi BANK's services and its 5-star rating, visit www.mi.bank.

