BAUHAUS Partners with XYZ Robotics to Automate Its Entire Goods Receiving Process

Rocky robots automate container unloading, sorting, and palletizing in one continuous workflow.

KREFELD, Germany, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XYZ Robotics, a global leader and pioneer in the field of mobile manipulation robots, announces the launch of its automation solution for goods receiving at the BAUHAUS central warehouse in Krefeld. The system, based on the RockyOne and RockyOne SE robots, automates the entire process from shipping container to shelf-ready pallet, improves operational consistency, and frees up the team so they can focus on more fulfilling tasks.

Solving Real-World Logistics Complexity

RockyOne automates container unloading at BAUHAUS' Krefeld center.

BAUHAUS is a leading home improvement retailer in Europe, operating more than 290 specialty centers across 19 countries. Its Krefeld center handles thousands of inbound shipments daily across over 10,000 SKUs. Cartons vary widely in shape, weight, and stacking, long beyond the reach of conventional automation.

XYZ Robotics addresses this with an end-to-end system. RockyOne autonomously enters shipping containers to unload loose cartons of varied sizes and orientations. As cartons come through, a barcode scanning system identifies each one for real-time sorting. RockyOne SE then builds pallets to customer-defined patterns, creating stable, storage-ready output.

Optimized Workflows Boost Efficiency in Warehouse Operations

Manual container unloading involves repetitive lifting in confined spaces and harsh temperatures, which contributes to high turnover and injury risk. With Rocky robots, operators shift from heavy manual work to supervising the system through a tablet interface. Daily operation is simple and requires minimal training.

"Since going live, the system has run reliably around the clock without manual intervention. Our team can now focus on higher-value work," said Torsten Winter, Vice President Operations (Warehousing & Transport) at BAHAG / BAUHAUS AG. "We are already exploring where else to apply this across our network. With XYZ Robotics, we have a reliable and forward-thinking partner by our side, closely supporting us on this journey."

Following the Krefeld deployment, XYZ Robotics is expanding its European footprint to serve more warehouse and distribution operators, with local teams providing full lifecycle support.

About XYZ Robotics

XYZ Robotics develops mobile manipulation robots (MMR) that pioneer automation in truck loading, unloading, and case picking. Founded in 2018, XYZ Robotics serves industry-leading customers worldwide, with branches in Germany, the United States, China, Japan, and South Korea.

BAUHAUS – The Specialist for Workshops, Homes, and Gardens

As early as 1960, BAUHAUS introduced a new concept to Germany: self-service brand-name products from a wide variety of specialty categories, all offered under one roof. Based on this successful concept, more than 160 specialty centers have been established in Germany. Across Europe, BAUHAUS has over 290 locations in 19 countries. Each specialty center is divided into 15 departments. BAUHAUS has remained true to its core concept—specialty-store quality and product variety at the best prices—to this day and has continuously refined it.

Media Contact: Alison Li

XYZ Robotics

International Marketing

Jagenbergstraße 15A

41468 Neuss, Germany

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE XYZ Robotics