Baum Family Investments Acquires Highly Sought-after Net Leased Properties

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baum Family Investments (BFI) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of two prime single-tenant net leased properties. The properties are leased to blue-chip tenants Chase Bank under net leases with a long operating history at both sites. These strategic acquisitions, valued at over $5,000,000, were completed with cash.

The properties are in two major Midwest metro markets, both offering strategic business advantages. The Chase Bank at 260 John R Road in Troy, Michigan, is situated in a major business and shopping destination with a strong corporate presence and excellent infrastructure. The FedEx facility at 2578 Corporate Place in Miamisburg, Ohio, benefits from its strategic location near Dayton, providing excellent logistics and transportation access. These acquisitions underscore Baum Family Investments' commitment to reaching $250 million in acquisitions by the end of 2025.

"We are extremely pleased with our most recent acquisitions, which showcase our ability to source high-quality net leased investments at attractive prices in an ever-changing marketplace," said Aaron Baum, Managing Partner and Founder of Baum Family Investments.

Both investments align with BFI's core mission: to acquire assets with predictable income, strong unit-level economics, and above-market yields. BFI, a commercial real estate investment fund based in Boca Raton, Florida, focuses on credit net leased investments throughout the US. The firm currently has a robust pipeline with over $75 million in acquisitions for the next two quarters.

BFI's diverse group of partners and investors includes family offices, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, and successful small business owners from across the country. Since its inception, the founders of Baum Family Investments have acquired over $200 million in real estate investments and plan to continue this successful strategy in the future.

SOURCE Baum Family Investments