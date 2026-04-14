Baum Family Investments Announces Strong Q1 2026 Investment Activity and Expanding Pipeline

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baum Family Investments (BFI) announces a strong start to 2026, highlighting robust first quarter investment activity across both acquisitions and dispositions, alongside a rapidly expanding pipeline.

During Q1 2026, BFI acquired and sold five net leased assets, underscoring the firm's ability to consistently source, execute, and monetize opportunities across market cycles. Acquisitions included a McDonald's in suburban Detroit, Michigan, and a Tire Kingdom (a subsidiary of Mavis Tire & Breaks) in Inverness, Florida. Dispositions included a KFC property in Jacksonville, Florida, a CVS Health asset in Dallas, Texas, and a Tires Plus (a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation) in Lake Worth, Florida.

Led by Aaron Baum, the firm continues to scale its national net lease platform with disciplined execution and a focused value creation strategy. Mr. Baum and his partners have been involved in the acquisition and advisory of more than $300 million in net leased real estate nationwide.

BFI's current quarter's pipeline exceeds $75 million in acquisitions, its most active pipeline in the past 24 months. The firm is on pace to exceed $250 million in acquisitions over the next 18 months.

Baum Family Investments is a privately held commercial real estate investment platform headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, backed by a global investor base of family offices, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm has successfully sourced equity from investors across the United States, Canada, South America, and Israel.

With over 16 years of experience in single-tenant net lease investments, BFI specializes in identifying opportunities, leveraging its relationships, and acquiring assets at a strong basis.

"Our first quarter activity reflects both the strength of our platform and the depth of opportunities we are seeing in today's market," said Aaron Baum. "We are confident in our ability to continue deploying capital at scale, executing across both acquisitions and dispositions, and delivering compelling risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

BFI's long-term objective is to grow its portfolio to over $1 billion in assets by 2030.

For more information or inquiries, please contact Aaron Baum.

SOURCE Baum Family Investments