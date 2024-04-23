Baum Family Investments Embarks on Triple Net Lease Strategy with $250 Million Acquisition Goal

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baum Family Investments (BFI) proudly announces its official debut in the real estate investment landscape. With over fifteen years of expertise in triple net leased investments and the backing of prominent family offices in Detroit, Miami, and New York, BFI enters the market poised for success.

Led by Aaron Baum, a seasoned investor and capital manager with a track record of advising, brokering, and acquiring over $175,000,0000 in net leased real estate nationwide, BFI is set to continue its legacy of success. Notable investments in Baum's portfolio include properties leased on long-term contracts to esteemed tenants such as CVS (NYSE: CVS), Darden (NYSE: DRI), Advanced Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), Bridgestone (TYO: 5108), and various other credit-worthy lessees.

Currently, Baum Family Investments boasts an acquisition pipeline exceeding $100,000,000, with over $10,000,000 set to close within the next thirty days. The company's ambitious goal is to procure high-quality real estate leased to national tenants on long-term net leases, aiming to surpass $250,000,000 in net leased real estate acquisitions over the next twenty-four months.

In addition to its ambitious acquisition strategy, Baum Family Investments is committed to innovation and efficiency through the integration of technology into its core operations. With a history of investing in technology, BFI recognizes the importance of staying ahead of the curve to drive value and enhance operational efficiencies.

"We are excited to officially launch Baum Family Investments and continue our legacy of success in the real estate investment market," said Aaron Baum, Founder and Managing Principal of BFI. "With our extensive experience and strategic partnerships, we are well-positioned to capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the triple net lease sector. With a deep focus on technology, we're committed to driving growth and maximizing returns for our investors."

For more information about Baum Family Investments and its investment opportunities, please visit www.baumfamilyinvestments.com.

