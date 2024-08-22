Baum Family Investments Expands Florida Portfolio with Acquisition of Three KFC-Leased Properties

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baum Family Investments proudly announces the acquisition of three prime properties in Jacksonville, Florida. These three properties are leased on long-term triple net leases to Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurants. This strategic purchase involved an investment of over $5,000,000 with each property secured at a highly attractive price.

This acquisition underscores Baum Family Investments' continued commitment to building a robust portfolio in the Florida market. Over the past few years, the partners of BFI have successfully acquired more than $200,000,000 worth of real estate. This reflects their ongoing strategy to invest in high-value properties with stable, long-term tenants.

In 2024 alone, Baum Family Investments has added four properties to its Florida portfolio, with plans to secure an additional half dozen properties in the coming months. This aggressive acquisition strategy highlights the company's confidence in the Florida real estate market and its dedication to expanding its footprint in the region.

"We are thrilled to add these KFC-leased properties to our growing portfolio," said Aaron L. Baum, Managing Principal at Baum Family Investments. "This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in Florida but also aligns with our strategy of investing in high-quality, income-producing assets."

Baum Family Investments remains focused on identifying and acquiring premium real estate opportunities, with a particular emphasis on properties that offer long-term stability and growth potential.

About Baum Family Investments

Baum Family Investments is a premier real estate investment firm known for its strategic acquisition and management of high-value commercial properties. With a focus on long-term, income-producing investments, the firm has built a diverse portfolio across the United States. Baum Family Investments leverages its expertise to identify and invest in premium properties that offer stability and potential. Its proactive approach and deep market insight position it as a leader in the real estate investment sector.

SOURCE Baum Family Investments