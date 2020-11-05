Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman in "Best Law Firms" 2021 by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers®

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News – Best Lawyers® recognized the national law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman with three rankings in its 2021 edition of "Best Law Firms." The Los Angeles-based firm received two regional Tier 1 rankings, and a regional Tier 2 ranking for several areas of practice.

Firms included in the 2021 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

Every year, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® cultivates a vetted list of the nation's premier law firms, employing an in-depth review process to determine which firms will be selected for inclusion. Only firms with one or more attorneys selected in The Best Lawyers in America© for their demonstrated legal skill, responsiveness, cost-effectiveness and civility, among other criteria, are considered eligible for consideration in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms."

Only a small percentage of lawyers across the nation are selected to The Best Lawyers in America© every year. Impressively, seven Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman attorneys earned listings (including two listed in "Ones to Watch") in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America©.

Many Baum Hedlund clients and peers submitted comments about the firm as part of the "Best Law Firm's" survey this year. Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame attorney Mike Papantonio of Levin Papantonio, said about Baum Hedlund, "Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is one of the most innovative and effective groups of trial lawyers on the entire west coast."

A client wrote, "Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman is one of the leading plaintiff firms in the country. They do outstanding legal work and represent the ideals of civility, professionalism, and trial advocacy."

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman's tiered rankings in "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in the 2021 Edition:

Regional Tier 1 in Los Angeles :

: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Regional Tier 2 in Los Angeles :

: Aviation Law

Past and Present: Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman Strives for Excellence

The mass tort product liability lawyers at Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman are highly regarded for their work in the first three Monsanto Roundup cases to go to trial. Plaintiffs in these cases alleged Roundup, an herbicide that Monsanto (now Bayer) marketed for years as safe and effective, caused them to develop cancer. The firm's work on these cases culminated in two multi-million-dollar verdicts in Johnson v. Monsanto Co. and Hardeman v. Monsanto Co., and a $2.055 billion verdict in Pilliod et al. v. Monsanto Co.

These landmark trial victories paved the way for approximately $11 billion in publicly-announced settlements between Bayer and thousands of plaintiffs throughout the nation. According to Fierce Pharma, Bayer's Roundup settlement is the largest settlement in pharma history.

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is also known for successfully representing individuals harmed by prescription drugs. In 2019, the firm's pharmaceutical defect attorneys were able to successfully brief and argue before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a Central District of California court decision in a federal RICO class action filed by a healthcare fund and consumers from multiple states against Takeda and Eli Lilly. The plaintiffs accuse the drug makers of intentionally misleading consumers and refusing to change the warning label for the diabetes drug Actos (pioglitazone) or otherwise inform the public after learning the drug increased the risk of bladder cancer in patients taking the medication.

In addition to the firm's groundbreaking work in mass tort and pharma litigation, Baum Hedlund attorneys also represent clients in whistleblower litigation, and those harmed in aviation accidents, truck crashes, bus crashes, and other disasters.

Since opening in 1973, Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman has litigated thousands of cases for clients across many areas of practice, earning more than $4 billion in settlements and verdicts on their behalf. They know what it takes to win big cases against big companies.

For inquiries about Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, visit the firm's website at baumhedlund.com. Information about U.S. News – Best Lawyers® can be found at bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

