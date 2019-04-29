Bausch + Lomb Announces New Scientific Analyses Featuring Surgical And Pharmaceutical Products Will Be Presented During The Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Cataract And Refractive Surgery

"These new scientific presentations reflect the positive experiences that ophthalmic surgeons are having with Bausch + Lomb products, including the Stellaris Elite™ vision enhancement system and enVista® intraocular lenses," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "We are pleased and proud to see so many of our customers and their patients benefiting from our technologies, and grateful for their willingness to share their data, experiences and insights with others attending the ASCRS meeting."

The company will also hold a number of educational events and its first in-booth #ExperienceExchange where customers will have the opportunity to join internationally recognized surgeons in a one-on-one setting to discuss best practices, learn from the experiences of their peers and get more clinical insight into Bausch + Lomb surgical technologies. These include the Stellaris Elite™ vision enhancement system for cataract and retina surgery, the VICTUS® femtosecond laser for advanced cataract and corneal applications, and its broad selection of intraocular lenses (IOLs) and delivery systems, including the enVista® MX60E with StableFlex™ technology and the enVista toric MX60T.

The full schedule of research to be presented includes:

Premium IOLs

Betts, C et al. "Comparison of Clinical Outcomes of New Monofocal Toric IOL Versus Nontoric Control in Subjects with Mild-to-Moderate Corneal Astigmatism." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1B , on Monday, May 6 from 10:37 to 10:42 a.m.

, on from Feinerman, G et al. "Long Term Outcomes on Novel Aberration Neutral Hydrophobic Acrylic Toric IOL Implanted in Subjects with Cataracts and Corneal Astigmatism." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1B , on Sunday, May 5 from 1:43 to 1:48 p.m.

, on from Gira, J et al. "Evaluation of Rotational and Centration Stability of New Single-Piece Hydrophobic Acrylic Toric IOL." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1B , on Sunday, May 5 from 1:02 to 1:07 p.m.

, on from Mah, F. "Rotational Stability of Aberration Neutral Hydrophobic Acrylic Monofocal IOL with Enhanced Material." Poster available Saturday, May 4 to Tuesday, May 7 .

to . Packer, M et al. "Capacity for a Novel Toric Algorithm to Improve Outcomes in Low-Cylinder Patients Implanted with Nontoric IOLs." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1B , on Sunday, May 5 from 2:11 to 2:16 p.m.

, on from Packer, M et al. "Impact of Rotation and Decentration of Low Cylinder Toric IOLs: Comparison between Aberration Neutral and Negatively Aberrated Toric IOLs." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1B , on Sunday, May 5 from 1:30 to 1:35 p.m.

, on from Packer, M et al. "Validation of a Comprehensive Toric Calculator and its Capacity to Improve Refractive Outcomes in Toric Subjects." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1B , on Sunday, May 5 from 2:06 to 2:11 p.m.

, on from Rooney, D et al. "The Effect of Capsular Tension Rings on Accommodating Intraocular Lens Outcomes." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 5B , on Monday, May 6 from 9:03 to 9:08 p.m.

, on from Sadri, E et al. "Comparative Assessment of New Enhanced Injector for Plate-Haptic Accommodating Intraocular Lens." Poster available Saturday, May 4 to Tuesday, May 7 .

to . Schultz, M et al. "Early Experience in Patients Implanted with a Single Piece, Toric, Zero Spherical Aberration IOL Objectively Evaluated with Ray Tracing Analyzer and Subjective Patient Vision Assessment Questionnaire." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1B , on Sunday, May 5 from 1:38 to 1:43 p.m.

, on from Stephenson, D. "Achieving Astigmatism Correction with New Spherical Aberration Neutral Monofocal Toric IOL with Intraoperative Wavefront Aberrometry." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1B , on Saturday, May 4 from 2:16 to 2:21 p.m.

Monofocal IOLs and Delivery Systems

Feulner, L. "Evaluation of Postoperative Aberration Profile with Aberration-Neutral Monofocal IOL in Relation to Visual Acuity and Positional Stability." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1A, on Sunday, May 5 from 1:27 to 1:32 p.m.

from Jackson, M et al. "Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Implantation of Aberration-Neutral One-Piece Hydrophobic Acrylic IOL with Enhanced Material." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1A, on Saturday, May 4 from 1:17 to 1:22 p.m.

from Liang, E et al. "Comparative Clinical Evaluation of Aberration-Neutral Versus Negatively Aberrated Hydrophobic Acrylic Monofocal IOLs." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1A, on Sunday, May 5 from 1:22 to 1:27 p.m.

from Liang, E et al. "Validation of Defocus Tolerance of Novel Aberration-neutral Hydrophobic Acrylic Monofocal IOL." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1A, on Saturday, May 4 from 1:48 to 1:53 p.m.

from Mah, F. "Uncorrected Near-Vision Comparisons of 2 Aspheric Monocular Intraocular IOLs for Cataract Surgery." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1A, on Saturday, May 4 from 1:53 to 1:58 p.m.

from Rocha, K et. al. "Analysis of Static and Dynamic Factors Associated with Pseudoaccommodation in Monofocal Intraocular Lenses." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1A, on Sunday, May 5 from 3:47 to 3:52 p.m.

from Rocha, K et al. "Subjective and Objective Analysis of Pseudoaccommodation in Aberration-Free, and Negative Spherical Aberration IOLs Using Ray-Tracing Aberrometry." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1A, on Saturday, May 4 from 1:40 to 1:45 p.m.

from Sadri, E et al. "In-Vitro Comparison of Efficiency of Optic Recovery with One-Piece Hydrophobic Acrylic Intraocular IOLs." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1A, on Saturday, May 4 from 1:02 to 1:07 p.m.

from Sadri, E et al. "Ex-Vivo Assessment of Wound Dimensions with Next-Generation Preloaded Injector System in Porcine Eyes." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1A, on Saturday, May 4 from 2:26 to 2:31 p.m.

from Singh, I et al. "Intra Operative Unfolding Time Comparison between Three Common Hydrophobic IOL Platforms." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1A, on Sunday, May 5 from 2:30 to 2:35 p.m.

from Stephenson, D. "Objective and Subjective Assessment of Functional-Range-of-Vision in Patients Implanted with Aberration-Free Monofocal IOL." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1A, on Saturday, May 4 from 1:35 to 1:40 p.m.

Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS)

Bowden, F et al. "Improved Outcomes with Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Arcuate Incisions and Plate-Haptic Toric IOLs to Correct Presbyopia and Astigmatism." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 5B , on Monday, May 6 from 8:48 to 8:53 a.m.

Phacoemulsification Surgery

Schultz, M et al. "Comparative Analysis of Dual Linear Venturi Phacoemulsification with Adaptive Fluidics System Using Femtosecond-Assisted Grid Pattern versus Traditional Phaco with Horizontal Chop for Nuclear Disassembly." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 7B , on Monday, May 6 from 3:17 to 3:22 p.m.

, on from Schultz, M et al. "Comparative Analysis of Dual Linear Venturi Phacoemulsification with Novel Adaptive Fluidics System in Traditional Phacoemulsification over Various Nuclear Densities." San Diego Convention Center, Upper Level Room 1B , on Monday, May 6 from 3:45 to 3:50 p.m.

Pharmaceuticals

LoBue, T et al. "Patient-Reported Outcomes in Clinical Studies of Loteprednol Etabonate (Submicron) Gel 0.38% for the Treatment of Pain and Inflammation Following Cataract Surgery." Poster available Saturday, May 4 to Tuesday, May 7 .

Important Safety Information about LOTEMAX® SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel) 0.38%

INDICATION

LOTEMAX® SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel) 0.38% is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

LOTEMAX ® SM, as with other ophthalmic corticosteroids, is contraindicated in most viral diseases of the cornea and conjunctiva including epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, and varicella, and also in mycobacterial infection of the eye and fungal diseases of ocular structures.

SM, as with other ophthalmic corticosteroids, is contraindicated in most viral diseases of the cornea and conjunctiva including epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, and varicella, and also in mycobacterial infection of the eye and fungal diseases of ocular structures. Prolonged use of corticosteroids may result in glaucoma with damage to the optic nerve, defects in visual acuity and fields of vision. Steroids should be used with caution in the presence of glaucoma. If LOTEMAX ® SM is used for 10 days or longer, IOP should be monitored.

SM is used for 10 days or longer, IOP should be monitored. Use of corticosteroids may result in posterior subcapsular cataract formation.

The use of steroids after cataract surgery may delay healing and increase the incidence of bleb formation. In those with diseases causing thinning of the cornea or sclera, perforations have been known to occur with the use of topical steroids. The initial prescription and renewal of the medication order should be made by a physician only after examination of the patient with the aid of magnification such as slit lamp biomicroscopy and, where appropriate, fluorescein staining.

Prolonged use of corticosteroids may suppress the host response and thus increase the hazard of secondary ocular infections. In acute purulent conditions, steroids may mask infection or enhance existing infections.

Employment of a corticosteroid medication in the treatment of patients with a history of herpes simplex requires great caution. Use of ocular steroids may prolong the course and may exacerbate the severity of many viral infections of the eye (including herpes simplex).

Fungal infections of the cornea are particularly prone to develop coincidentally with long-term local steroid application. Fungus invasion must be considered in any persistent corneal ulceration where a steroid has been used or is in use. Fungal cultures should be taken when appropriate.

Contact lenses should not be worn when the eyes are inflamed.

There were no treatment-emergent adverse drug reactions that occurred in more than 1% of subjects in the three times daily group compared to vehicle.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Click here for Prescribing Information for LOTEMAX® SM.

