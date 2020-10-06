Bausch + Lomb Announces New Scientific And Clinical Analyses To Be Presented On Bausch + Lomb Infuse™ Silicone Hydrogel Daily Disposable Contact Lenses During The American Academy Of Optometry Annual Meeting

"Since our launch in August, we have continued to receive positive feedback from both patients and eye care professionals alike that Bausch + Lomb INFUSE lenses provide an outstanding lens wearing experience throughout the day," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "This new research further supports that sentiment by demonstrating the unique features and benefits of Bausch + Lomb INFUSE, which was specifically designed to meet the needs of patients today."

The poster presentations will be accessible to conference attendees via the AAO website from Oct. 7-22, 2020. On Oct. 9, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. ET, the authors will present their posters in the virtual AAO presentation room.

The complete list of poster presentations on Bausch + Lomb INFUSE contact lenses is as follows:

Reindel, William. "Assessment of a Novel Silicone Hydrogel Daily Disposable Lens among Subjects with Contact Lens Related Dryness."

A clinical evaluation of comfort and vision experiences of subjects with and without contact lens related dryness while wearing a novel daily disposable silicone hydrogel lens containing moisturizers and osmoprotectants.

Schafer, Jeffrey. "A Clinical Assessment of Dehydration Resistance for a Novel Silicone Hydrogel Lens and Six Silicone Hydrogel Daily Disposable Lenses."

An assessment of the dehydration resistance of a novel kalifilcon A silicone hydrogel lens compared to six daily disposable silicone hydrogel lenses after 16 hours of wear.

VanDerMeid, Karl. "Evaluation of Erythritol and Glycerin Osmoprotection Characteristics on an Ocular Surface Cell Line under Hyperosmotic Conditions."

An evaluation to determine if a combination of erythritol and glycerin can help maintain balance of transformed human corneal epithelial cells (THCEpiC) subjected to hyperosmotic conditions in-vitro.

About Bausch + Lomb INFUSE Contact Lenses

Bausch + Lomb INFUSE contact lenses are the only SiHy daily disposable with a next generation material infused with ProBalance Technology that work together to help maintain ocular surface homeostasis to help minimize symptoms of contact lens dryness and discomfort for exceptional clarity and comfort. Approximately a third of the 45 million lens wears in the United States experience these symptoms.2,3 The ProBalance Technology formula is infused into the lens material during the manufacturing process. These proprietary ingredients are released during lens wear. Bausch + Lomb INFUSE combines exceptional breathability for healthy lens wear with high moisture content and a low modulus. It also maintains 96% of its moisture for a full 16 hours. For more information on Bausch + Lomb INFUSE contact lenses, visit www.BauschInfuse.com/ECP.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

