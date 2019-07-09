Bausch + Lomb Announces U.S. Launch Of Ocuvite® Eye Performance Vitamins

"Today's modern, always-on world has evolved faster than our eyes – from the blue light of computer screens and cell phones to the increased UV exposure from the sun – which can have an impact on our eye health," said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "We developed Ocuvite Eye Performance eye vitamins to provide consumers the essential nutrients they need to strengthen the eye's natural protective filter, so that they can help support and protect their eye health."

Ocuvite Eye Performance eye vitamins were formulated with seven vital nutrients that help strengthen the macula, which protects the eye from stressors such as sun light and blue light emitted from digital devices. These seven vital nutrients include lutein and zeaxanthin, the two carotenoid pigments naturally found in the eye, omega-3's, to help support healthy tears and a healthy retina, zinc to help regulate immune function in the eye, vitamins C and E, two antioxidants key to eye health, and vitamin D, an antioxidant to help prevent inflammation.

"I often hear from patients how they are taking steps to protect their skin from the sun or making accommodations at work for the hours spent in front of their computers, but they forget that modern day life can also impact their eyes," said Jeffry D. Gerson, O.D., FAAO, Grin Eye Care, Olathe, Kansas. "I'm pleased to be able to recommend Ocuvite Eye Performance vitamins to my patients as a simple addition to their health and wellness regimen, to help nourish the macula, which helps protect their eyes from some of the stressors they encounter every day."

Ocuvite Eye Performance eye vitamins are available for purchase at major retailers nationwide, including Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Target and Amazon, and have a manufacturer suggested retail price of $19.99 (50 count bottle).

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is a leading global eye health organization that is solely focused on helping people see. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

