Bausch + Lomb Introduces Ocuvite® Blue Light Eye Vitamins

"With the increasing number of hours Americans are spending on digital devices, there is a growing need for a product that helps our eyes filter the blue light that is emitted from these devices," said Joseph Gordon, president, Consumer Healthcare and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. "Ocuvite® Blue Light is specifically formulated to meet this need and help consumers maintain their eye health in our screen-centric world."

Most adults spend seven or more hours daily in front of digital devices, exposing themselves to blue light for an extended period of time. What many don't realize is that reducing their exposure to blue light can support their eye health. Ocuvite® Blue Light eye vitamins contain 25 milligrams of lutein and five milligrams of zeaxanthin isomers, the key eye nutrients that help absorb blue light before it reaches the macula.

"It is imperative to support the macular pigment layer, as it is a significant component of eye function that helps filter blue light," said Jeffry D. Gerson, O.D., FAAO, Grin Eye Care, Olathe, Kansas. "Since Ocuvite® Blue Light contains key ingredients naturally found in the macular pigment, I can now offer this new supplement to my patients to help them protect their eyes from blue light as part of their daily, digital lifestyles."

Ocuvite® Blue Light eye vitamins will be available for purchase in the vitamin and eye care aisles at major retailers in the third quarter of 2018 and have a suggested retail price of $16.99.

