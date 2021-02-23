Bausch + Lomb Launches Alaway® Preservative Free Antihistamine Eye Drops

"As we head into Spring, millions of Americans with allergies will experience itchy eyes, one of the eye symptoms that affects approximately 80 percent of people with allergies," 1 said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "With the availability of Alaway ® Preservative Free antihistamine eye drops, consumers now have a new over-the-counter option that provides fast, lasting eye itch relief without the use of preservatives."

During allergy season, irritating particles in the air, like pollen, can cause eyes to release histamines that can cause puffy, itchy eyes. Alaway® Preservative Free is a new, OTC prescription-strength formula that is formulated to block the release of histamines and reduce allergic inflammation. Working right at the source of eye itch symptoms, Alaway provides relief within minutes and lasts up to 12 hours with one dose.

"Many of my patients who suffer from seasonal or perennial allergies tend to rely on oral allergy medication to address their symptoms. However, oral allergy medication may not provide them with the eye itch relief that they need," said Arthur Epstein, O.D., director of Clinical Research, Phoenix Eye Care, Arizona. "Alaway® is a proven antihistamine eye drop that provides patients fast-acting and long-lasting eye itch relief where they need it. Now, with the preservative-free Alaway® formula, patients who have allergies now have a new option with less risk of irritation associated with preservatives to help relieve their eye itch symptoms."

Alaway Preservative-Free will be available for purchase at most national retailers, including Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and Amazon. A 10-day supply (20 single-dose vials) will have a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $14.99.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com .

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com .

