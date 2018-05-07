Bausch + Lomb Launches LUMIFY, The First And Only OTC Redness Relieving Eye Drop With Low-Dose Brimonidine

"With the availability of LUMIFY, consumers now have an innovative, over-the-counter treatment option that can help relieve red, irritated eyes within a minute and offer up to eight hours of redness reduction," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Valeant. "LUMIFY is unlike other redness relievers on the market and will provide consumers a new welcomed alternative."

Eye redness is a common, non-specific issue that affects millions of people. Other redness relievers are commonly associated with the potential side effects of rebound redness and loss of efficacy over time. LUMIFY works by selectively targeting redness and thereby reducing the potential for these side effects.

In clinical trials, LUMIFY eye drops demonstrated 95% improvement at one minute with significant results lasting up to eight hours. A recent in-home-use-study with over 300 participants also resulted in a 95% satisfaction rating for the product.

"LUMIFY eye drops deliver a safe and effective redness relieving OTC option that my patients have been asking for," said Paul Karpecki, O.D., FAAO, director of Corneal Services at Kentucky Eye Institute. "I am excited to introduce these new eye drops into my practice and offer my patients long-lasting symptom relief without the adverse effects commonly associated with other redness relievers."

LUMIFY is available for purchase at major retailers nationwide, including Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Walmart, Target and Amazon. The bottles, available in 2.5 mL and 7.5 mL sizes, have suggested retail prices of $14.99 and $25.99, respectively.

The brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution 0.025% product was licensed by Eye Therapies, Inc. to Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.



For more information, please visit www.LumifyEyeDrops.com.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. company, is a leading global eye health organization that is solely focused on protecting, enhancing and restoring people's eyesight. Our core businesses include over-the-counter supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries.

About Valeant

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.valeant.com.

