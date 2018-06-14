Bausch + Lomb Launches Soothe® Xtra Protection Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops

"Soothe® XP Preservative Free provides a new eye drop option for the increasing number of people suffering from dry eye symptoms who are looking for a preservative-free formula," said Joseph Gordon, president, Consumer Healthcare and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. "We are committed to delivering advancements that directly address the needs of consumers and building upon the established benefits of Soothe® XP."





Up to 86% of dry eye cases are caused by Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD),2 a condition that compromises the lipid layer in the eye and affects the eye's ability to produce oils that coat natural tears. Only Soothe XP eye drops use a unique combination of Restoryl® mineral oils as active ingredients, which work to restore the lipid layer, seal in moisture, and protect against further irritation.

"Many patients who take eye drops to alleviate their dry eye symptoms may not be addressing a major cause of their condition, which can result in continued discomfort," said Paul Karpecki, O.D., FAAO, director of Corneal Services at Kentucky Eye Institute. "Soothe® XP helps restore the essential lipid layer of the eye, helping to address the main cause of dry eye. Now, with the preservative free Soothe® XP formula, patients who suffer from chronic dry eye and frequently use moisturizing eye drops have a new option to help relieve their dry eye symptoms."

Soothe® XP Preservative Free eye drops will be available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Rite Aid and Meijer, by the end of June, and have a suggested retail price of $13.99.

For more information on Soothe® XP eye drops, visit www.sootheeyedrops.com.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. company, is a leading global eye health organization that is solely focused on protecting, enhancing and restoring people's eyesight. Our core businesses include over-the-counter supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries.

About Valeant

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.valeant.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Valeant's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in Valeant's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Valeant undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.



Soothe and Restoryl are trademarks of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

© 2018 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

