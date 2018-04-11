Bausch + Lomb to Showcase New Scientific Data During the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery

"The breadth of data being presented at the ASCRS this year reinforces our commitment to investing in research across the Bausch + Lomb business, one of our core therapeutic areas of focus," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Valeant. "We are committed to the continued advancement of our eye health offerings to meet the needs of our customers and their patients."

A wet lab at the company's booth, as well as educational programs, will also provide opportunities for surgeons to gain firsthand experience with, and learn more about, Bausch + Lomb technologies. These include the company's latest next-generation platform for cataract and retina surgery, Stellaris Elite™ vision enhancement system, the VICTUS® femtosecond laser for advanced cataract and corneal applications, and its broad selection of intraocular lenses (IOLs) and delivery systems, including the new enVista® MX60E with StableFlex™ technology.

The full schedule research to be presented includes:

Saturday, April 14

Sheppard, John D. " Thirty-Six Month Clinical Experience with a Hydrophobic Acrylic IOL in Patients with Endothelial Compromise Undergoing Simultaneous Cataract Extraction and DSEK ." Saturday, April 14 at 4:15 p.m. ; Level 1, Room 144C

." at ; Level 1, Room 144C Shultz, Mitchell C. "Analysis of Optical Aberrations and Depth of Focus Using a Ray-Tracing Analyzer in Patients with Zero Spherical Aberration IOLs." Saturday, April 14 at 1:07 p.m. ; Level 1, Room 143B

Sunday, April 15

Koch, Douglas D. " Evaluation of a New Phacoemulsification Infusion System ." Sunday, April 15 at 3:25 p.m. ; Level 1, Room 143B

." Sunday, April 15 at ; Level 1, Room McCabe, Cathleen M. " Phaco Energy Profile of Various Nuclear Disassembly Techniques in the Setting of Adaptive Fluidics ." Sunday, April 15 at 3:02 p.m. ; Level 1, Room 143B

." at ; Level 1, Room McCabe, Cathleen M. " Intraoperative Evaluation of New Vacuum-Based Phaco System with Adaptive Fluidics ." Sunday, April 15 at 3:45 p.m. ; Level 1, Room 143B

." at ; Level 1, Room Packer, Mark. " Comparison of Spectacle Independence for a New Toric Intraocular Lens (IOL) versus Predicate Spherical IOL ." Sunday, April 15 at 8:51 a.m. ; Level 1, Room 143A

." at ; Level 1, Room 143A Packer, Mark. " Modeling the Effect of Off-Axis Light for Refractive and Diffractive IOLs ." Sunday, April 15 at 8:45 a.m. ; Level 1, Room 143C

." at ; Level 1, Room 143C Shultz, Mitchell C. " Comparative Analysis of Dual Linear Phacoemulsification Using New Adaptive Fluidics System in Femtosecond-Assisted and Traditional Cataract Surgery ." Sunday, April 15 at 3:07 p.m. ; Level 1, Room 143B

." at ; Level 1, Room Shultz, Mitchell C. "Comparative Analysis of Dual Linear Phacoemulsification with New Adaptive Fluidics System in Traditional Phacoemulsification of Various Nuclear Densities." Sunday, April 15 at 3:17 p.m. ; Level 1, Room 143B

Monday, April 16

Jackson, Mitchell A. " Advantages of Multiburst Phaco Modality in Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cases ." Monday, April 16 at 3:41 p.m. ; Level 1, Room 143A

." at ; Level 1, Room 143A Liang, Eva I. " Comparison of Visual Outcomes of a Toric Accommodating IOL and a Toric Extended-Depth-of Focus IOL ." Monday, April 16 at 8:17 a.m. ; Level 1, Room 143B

." at ; Level 1, Room Liang, Eva I. " Patient Selection and Comparison of Visual Outcomes of an Accommodating IOL and an Extended-Depth-of-Focus IOL ." Monday, April 16 at 8:43 a.m. ; Level 1, Room 143B

." at ; Level 1, Room Sheppard, John D. " Twelve-Month Clinical Experience with a Hydrophobic Acrylic IOL in Patients at Risk for Intraocular Inflammation ." Monday, April 16 at 3:12 p.m. ; Level 1, Room 143C

." at ; Level 1, Room 143C Vittitow, Jason L. "Efficacy and Safety of a Novel Submicron Corticosteroid Formulation in the Treatment of Inflammation and Pain Post-Cataract Surgery." Monday, April 16 at 1:46 p.m. , Level 1, Room 143B



Tuesday, April 17

Rowen, Sheri L. " Surgical Outcomes for Accommodative Intraocular Lens (IOL) in Patients with Highly Aberrated Corneas ." Tuesday, April 17 at 11:08 a.m. ; Level 1, Room 143C

." at ; Level 1, Room 143C Stephenson, P. Dee G. " Clinical Evaluation of a New Material for Hydrophobic Acrylic IOL ." Tuesday, April 17 at 11:03 a.m. ; Level 1, Room 144B

." at ; Level 1, Room Whitman, Jeffrey. "Postoperative Aberration Profile After Implantation of Hinged, Plate-Haptic Accommodating IOL." Tuesday, April 17 at 10:51 a.m. ; Level 1, Room 143C

Posters

Lu, Kenneth. " Using Pattern ERG to Objectively Measure Contrast Sensitivity in Pseudophakes with Different IOLs ." Poster available Saturday, April 14 to Tuesday, April 17

." Poster available to O'Brien, Terrence P. " Manual versus Femtosecond Corneal Incisions ." Poster available Saturday, April 14 to Tuesday, April 17

." Poster available to Singh, Inder P. "Topology Verification of Femtosecond-Created Capsulorhexis and Arcuate Incisions Using Intraoperative Guidance System." Poster available Saturday, April 14 to Tuesday, April 17



Films

Shultz, Mitchell C. "Adaptive Fluidics in Femtosecond Laser–Assisted Cataract Surgery." Film available Saturday, April 14 to Tuesday, April 17

