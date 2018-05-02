Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Contact Lenses Receive FDA Approval for Extended Wear Indication

"Developed in-house by our team of scientists and lens designers, Bausch + Lomb ULTRA lenses help address the needs of today's contact lens patients," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Valeant. "Bausch + Lomb ULTRA lenses offer an exceptional lens wearing experience, backed by outstanding clinical performance, and now, convenient, continuous wear for up to six nights and seven days."

Bausch + Lomb ULTRA contact lenses are engineered to provide all-day comfort and consistently clear vision. The family of contact lenses features polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) for enhanced wettability, a high oxygen transmissibility level (Dk/t) (i.e. ability of the lens to let oxygen reach the eye), and a low modulus (i.e. the degree of a contact lens material's flexibility or its resistance to being deformed). Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® contact lenses are also available for patients with astigmatism and presbyopia.

"Bausch + Lomb ULTRA contact lenses are a trusted and preferred lens option for my practice and my patients," said Ben Gaddie, O.D., Gaddie Eye Centers, Louisville, KY. "Now with the extended wear indication, I can offer these lenses to patients who prefer a longer wearing schedule as part of their lifestyle."

Important Safety Information about Bausch + Lomb ULTRA Contact Lenses (Extended Wear)

The risk of microbial keratitis and other potentially vision-threatening adverse events has been shown to be greater among users of extended wear contact lenses than among users of daily wear contact lenses. If a patient experiences eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, or redness of the eye, the patient should be instructed to immediately remove the lenses and promptly contact his or her eye care practitioner.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. company, is a leading global eye health organization that is solely focused on protecting, enhancing and restoring people's eyesight. Our core businesses include over-the-counter supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries.

About Valeant

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.valeant.com.

