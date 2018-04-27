Bausch + Lomb Will Present Scientific And Clinical Research During The Association For Research In Vision And Ophthalmology Meeting

As part of the data presented, researchers will present a nine-year trend analysis from the Antibiotic Resistance Monitoring in Ocular Microorganisms (ARMOR) surveillance study. Initiated in 2009, the ARMOR study is the only multicenter survey of antibiotic resistance patterns specific to ocular pathogens in the United States, which allows eye care professionals to track actual susceptibility rates for commonly used antibiotics.

"In addition to a variety of clinical research on our Bausch + Lomb product portfolio and pipeline programs, scientists will present the latest results from the ongoing ARMOR study, which is the only study of its kind in the United States to track antibiotic resistance patterns specific to pathogens affecting the eye," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Valeant. "Conducting and supporting ongoing research of this type plays a critical role in our ability to develop innovative new products and medicines that address the evolving needs of our customers and patients."

Other research to be featured during the meeting includes:

An open-label study designed to characterize the plasma pharmacokinetics (PK) and safety profile of brimonidine following a single dose and five-day QID dosing of brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution 0.025% in healthy adults

Two clinical presentations that evaluate the investigational use of loteprednol etabonate (LE) ophthalmic formulations

Three presentations focused on a new hypersonic vitrector

Evaluation of three computational fluidic dynamics (CFD) models to study the action and characteristics of a new hypersonic vitrector



Determination of elucidate temperature changes in vitreous and surrounding tissues when utilizing a new hypersonic vitrector during simulated surgery



Evaluation of the relative and maximum flow rates achieved during the removal of porcine vitreous between a traditional guillotine-based device and a new hypersonic vitrector

Three presentations focused on hydrophobic acrylic monofocal intraocular lenses (IOLs)

Determination of the scratch and shear mechanical properties in the wet state relative to a previous base material and a competitive IOL platform, across a range of commercially available dioptic powers



Assessment of the relative optical performance in comparison to different amounts of spherical aberration (SA) using point spread function (PSF) and wavefront flatness as objective measurements of optical quality



Determination of the time required for IOL unfolding with complete optic recovery of a new generation hydrophobic acrylic IOL material relative to its base platform and competitive material

The complete schedule for all poster presentations that will include Bausch + Lomb products and pipeline programs during the meeting is as follows:

Sunday, April 29



Epitropoulos, Alice T.; Pilon, Andrew; Kolesnitchenko, Valeri. "Point Spread Function and Wavefront Evaluation of IOLs with Different Amount of Spherical Aberration." 8:15 - 10:00 a.m. ; Abstract Number: 257 - C0116



; Abstract Number: 257 - C0116 Guenther, Gary; Ayyagari, Madhu; Pilon, Andrew; Kolesnitchenko, Valeri. "Unfolding efficiency and Time for Optic Recovery of a Novel Hydrophobic Acrylic Material as Compared to Currently Available Intraocular Lens Materials." 8:15 - 10:00 a.m. ; Abstract Number: 267 - C0126



; Abstract Number: 267 - C0126 Hosten, Lester O.; Vittitow, Jason L. "Plasma Pharmacokinetics and Safety Following Topical Administration of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution 0.025% in Healthy Adults." 8:15 - 10:00 a.m. ; Abstract Number: 140 - B0054



; Abstract Number: 140 - B0054 Pilon, Andrew; Kolesnitchenko, Valeri. "Nanoscratch Evaluation of Various Hydrophobic Acrylic Intraocular Lens Materials in the Wet State." 8:15 - 10:00 a.m. ; Abstract number: 262 - C0121

Monday, April 30

Vittitow, Jason L.; LoBue, Thomas; Martel, Joseph. "Safety and Efficacy of a Novel Submicron Loteprednol Etabonate Gel in the Treatment of Inflammation and Pain Post-Cataract Surgery." Monday, April 30 from 3:30 - 5:15 p.m. ; Abstract Number: 2235 - A0404

Tuesday, May 1

Asbell, Penny A.; Sanfilippo, Christine M.; Cavet, Megan E.; DeCory, Heleen. "Antibiotic Resistance Trends Among Staphylococci in the ARMOR Study: 2009-2017." 3:30 - 5:15 p.m. ; Abstract Number: 3676 - A0360



; Abstract Number: 3676 - A0360 Reiser, Bibiana Jin J .; Williams, Jon I.; Vittitow, Jason L. "Loteprednol Etabonate Gel 0.5% vs. Prednisolone Acetate Suspension 1% for the Treatment of Inflammation Post-Cataract Surgery in Children." 8:15 - 10:00 a.m. ; Abstract Number: 2666 - A0393



.; Williams, Jon I.; Vittitow, Jason L. ; Abstract Number: 2666 - A0393 Sanfilippo, Christine M.; Cavet, Megan E.; DeCory, Heleen; Asbell, Penny A. "Antibiotic Resistance in Ocular Pathogens – Preliminary Results from the 2017 ARMOR Surveillance Program." 8:15 - 10:00 a.m. ; Abstract Number: 2659 - A0386

Thursday, May 3





Bergmann, Nicole; McCary, Brian; Kolesnitchenko, Valeri; Pilon, Andrew. "Thermal Effects of Vitesse® Hypersonic Vitrector during Simulated Surgery." 8:15 - 10:00 a.m. ; Abstract Number: 5932 - C0329



; Abstract Number: 5932 - C0329 Kolesnitchenko, Valeri. "Comparison of Relative and Threshold Flow Rates for Vitreous Removal Between Two Vitrectomy Removal Techniques: Guillotine-Based Cleavage versus Open-Port, Hypersonic Liquification." 8:15 - 10:00 a.m. ; Abstract Number: 5934 - C0331



; Abstract Number: 5934 - C0331 McCary, Brian; Basaran, Osman Basaran ; Kolesnitchenko, Valeri. "Computational Fluidic Dynamics (CFD) Modeling of a Novel Vitreous Liquefier." 8:15 - 10:00 a.m. ; Abstract Number: 5925 - C0322

Important Safety Information for Lotemax® Gel (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel) 0.5%

Lotemax Gel is contraindicated in most viral diseases of the cornea and conjunctiva including epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, and varicella, and also in mycobacterial infection of the eye and fungal diseases of ocular structures.

Prolonged use of corticosteroids may result in glaucoma with damage to the optic nerve, defects in visual acuity and fields of vision. If this product is used for 10 days or longer, IOP should be monitored.

Use of corticosteroids may result in posterior subcapsular cataract formation.

Use of steroids after cataract surgery may delay healing and increase the incidence of bleb formation and occurrence of perforations in those with diseases causing corneal and scleral thinning. The initial prescription and renewal of the medication order should be made by a physician only after examination of the patient with the aid of magnification, and where appropriate, fluorescein staining.

Prolonged use of corticosteroids may suppress the host response and thus increase the hazard of secondary ocular infection. In acute purulent conditions, steroids may mask infection or enhance existing infections.

Use of corticosteroid medication in the treatment of patients with a history of herpes simplex requires great caution. Use of ocular steroids may prolong the course and exacerbate the severity of many viral infections of the eye (including herpes simplex).

Fungal infections of the cornea are particularly prone to develop coincidentally with long-term local steroid application.

Fungus invasion must be considered in any persistent corneal ulceration where a steroid has been used or is in use.

Patients should not wear contact lenses when using Lotemax Gel.

The most common ocular adverse drug reactions were anterior chamber inflammation (5 percent), eye pain (2 percent) and foreign body sensation (2 percent).

Please click here for Prescribing Information.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. company, is a leading global eye health organization that is solely focused on protecting, enhancing, and restoring people's eyesight. Our core businesses include ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. We develop, manufacture and market one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in our industry with products available in more than 100 countries.

About Valeant

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.valeant.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Valeant's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in Valeant's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Valeant undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

®/™ are trademarks of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates. All other product/brand names are trademarks of the respective owners.

© 2018 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Arthur Shannon Lainie Keller arthur.shannon@valeant.com lainie.keller@valeant.com (514) 856-3855 (908) 927-0617 (877) 281-6642 (toll free)



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch--lomb-will-present-scientific-and-clinical-research-during-the-association-for-research-in-vision-and-ophthalmology-meeting-300637551.html

SOURCE Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.valeant.com

