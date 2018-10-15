Bausch Health Announces Endowment With The University Of Missouri To Support Student Scholarships

LAVAL, Quebec, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we") today announced it has established a permanently endowed scholarship fund at the University of Missouri in the amount of $750,000. The endowment will be used to fund scholarships for students studying in health care related fields.

"We are pleased to establish this scholarship fund to help support the next generation of scientists and physicians," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health. "Supporting science and medical education is critical as we pursue our mission to improve patients' lives and advance health care globally."

The endowment and its accrued annual income are expected to fund multiple scholarships each year. The scholarship amounts, as well as the selection of candidates, will be determined by the University of Missouri chancellor or a committee chosen by the chancellor.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

