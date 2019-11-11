Bausch Health Companies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAVAL, Quebec, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) today announced that the Company will participate in three investor conferences.

Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer, Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president and corporate controller, and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York on Nov. 20, 2019 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president and corporate controller, are scheduled to participate at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York on Dec. 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Paul S. Herendeen, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Boston on Dec. 4, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and audio archive of the events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. web site at: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2019.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

