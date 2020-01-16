Bausch Health Companies Inc. Will Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results on February 19

LAVAL, Quebec, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020



Time: 8:00 a.m. ET



Webcast: http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations



Participant Event Dial-in: +1 (888) 317-6003 (United States) +1 (412) 317-6061 (International) +1 (866) 284-3684 (Canada)



Participant Passcode: 8170812



Replay Dial-in: +1 (877) 344-7529 (North America) +1 (412) 317-0088 (International) +1 (855) 669-9658 (Canada)



Replay Passcode: 10138202 (replay available until Feb. 26, 2020)

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Arthur Shannon Lainie Keller arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com (514) 856-3855 (908) 927-1198 (877) 281-6642 (toll free)



