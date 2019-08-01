Bausch Health Expands Dermatology Cash-Pay Prescription Program to Walgreens Stores Nationwide

Dermatology.com Supports Lower, Predictable Pricing for Many of Bausch Health's Prescription Dermatology Products at Walgreens 9,500 Retail Pharmacies

DEERFIELD, Ill. and LAVAL, Quebec, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walgreens and Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") today announced a modification to their existing fulfillment agreement to bring patients lower prices, increased transparency and convenience for many of Bausch Health's dermatology products. Under the expanded agreement, Walgreens patients will have access to select dermatology products from Bausch Health's first-of-its-kind cash-pay prescription program, Dermatology.com, at lower flat cash rates ranging from $50-$115. The program was launched under its Ortho Dermatologics business in March 2019, and will be available at more than 9,500 Walgreens U.S. retail pharmacy locations by the end of August 2019.



"We launched dermatology.com to provide patients with direct access to proven, branded dermatology medicines at predictable prices," said Bill Humphries, president, Ortho Dermatologics. "Through this new expanded relationship with Walgreens, patients using the program will now have a nationwide pharmacy option that is not only welcoming and accessible, but will provide them with the confidence that the cost they discuss with their physician will be what they pay at the pharmacy. Together, we will continue to strive to deliver on our commitment to provide the best possible access and experience for patients who need these therapies."



The suite of products included in the cash-pay prescription program treat a range of dermatological conditions, including actinic keratosis (AK), acne, barrier repair (e.g. eczema treatments), and corticosteroid-responsive diseases. These disease states typically encounter insurance coverage challenges and high prescription costs. All products included in the program are also eligible for Flexible Spending Accounts or Health Saving Accounts.



"Walgreens is committed to providing solutions that advance patient care and cost savings for our customers and the healthcare system," said Alex Gourlay, co-chief operating officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. "Through our collaboration with Bausch Health, we are able to offer a set pricing model that provides patients the security of knowing the cost of their dermatology prescriptions each time they refill them at Walgreens, while decreasing complexities and processes to allow our pharmacists to focus on providing advice and support to patients."

About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Ortho Dermatologics portfolio includes several leading acne, anti-fungal and corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses products. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com .



About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. As of August 31, 2018, Walgreens operates 9,560 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the timing and effectiveness of collaboration plans, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the collaboration, competitive actions in the marketplace, and the ability to achieve anticipated financial and operating results in the amounts and at the times anticipated, as well as those described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'s Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2018 and Form 10-Q for its fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2019, Bausch Health's Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent documents that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and Bausch Health file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by law, each of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Walgreens and Bausch Health do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

All product/brand names and or logos are trademarks of the respective owners.

© 2019 Bausch Health Companies Inc. or its affiliates.

NPR.0158.USA.19

Walgreens Contact: Bausch Health Contact: Kelli Teno Arthur Shannon 224-237-4526 514-856-3855 kelli.teno@walgreens.com 877-281-6642 (toll free)

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bauschhealth.com

