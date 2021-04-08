Bausch Health Launches ENVIVE™ Daily Probiotic Supplement

Proprietary Blend of Five Live Probiotic Strains Shown to Help Reduce Severity and Frequency of Common, Occasional GI Symptoms*

Now Rolling out to Major U.S. Retailers

LAVAL, QC, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") today announced the U.S. launch of its novel daily over-the-counter probiotic supplement, ENVIVE™. ENVIVE™ is shown to help reduce the severity and frequency of five occasional gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms - diarrhea, constipation, gas, bloating and discomfort - and help strengthen and protect the digestive system by strengthening the gut barrier. ENVIVE™ is proven to help relieve these occasional GI symptoms in as little as two weeks.*

"The launch of ENVIVE™ is another key example of Bausch Health's continued focus on bringing new products to market that help fulfill patients' needs," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health. "Research indicates that approximately 61% of Americans have experienced one or more GI symptoms in the past week.1 Leveraging our scientific knowledge and legacy of innovation in GI research, we specifically developed and clinically tested ENVIVE™ to offer consumers a new preservative-free, multi-strain probiotic designed to help relieve five occasional GI symptoms."

In a healthy gut, probiotics or live organisms, help maintain a healthy balance of "good" and "bad" bacteria. Stress and poor diet, among other causes, can disrupt this balance, which can negatively affect overall digestive health. Probiotic supplements contain "good" bacteria that, when consumed, can help restore the balance and may help protect the GI tract from harmful microorganisms that can negatively affect digestion and gut function. In a four-week study, participants taking ENVIVE™ experienced a reduction in the severity and frequency of five occasional GI symptoms at both weeks two and four, and 85% reported improved overall GI well-being. ENVIVE™ was also shown to help strengthen the gut barrier.



"Many of my patients experience common, occasional GI disturbances due to stress, poor diet or other lifestyle factors, particularly in today's difficult times," said Reed B. Hogan, II, M.D., a gastroenterologist from GI Associates & Endoscopy Center, Flowood, Miss. "Only ENVIVE™ has this unique blend of five clinically studied probiotic strains that have been shown to help strengthen the digestive system and reduce occasional GI symptoms."*

ENVIVE™ will be available for purchase at most national retailers, including Target, CVS, Kroger, Walmart, Rite Aid and Amazon, and will have a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $16.99 (15-count).

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

