Bausch Health Publishes Company Update for the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LAVAL, Quebec, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (the "Company") has published a brief company update presentation designed to complement remarks that will be provided by management during a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) today during the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The presentation provides an overview of the Company's recent performance and achievements, including updates on the Company's 2019 commitments and development programs, and offers insight into future goals and catalysts for 2020 and beyond.

The presentation is available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. web site at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2020. A live webcast and audio archive of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's web site.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

