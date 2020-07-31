Bausch Health Resolves Legacy SEC Investigation

LAVAL, QC, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company"), f/k/a Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. ("Valeant"), today announced the successful resolution of the legacy investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regarding Valeant's former relationship with Philidor Rx Services, LLC and certain of Valeant's accounting practices, policies and public disclosures relating to the 2014 and 2015 reporting periods. The settlement will fully resolve the investigation, which commenced in the fourth quarter of 2015, and all SEC charges against the Company. Under the terms of the settlement, the Company agreed to negligence-based charges only and will pay a $45 million civil penalty. The Company neither admitted nor denied the SEC's charges.

"We are pleased to have resolved this investigation with the SEC and to put this legacy matter behind us. Bausch Health cooperated closely with the SEC during its investigation, and we appreciate that the SEC acknowledged the significant remedial actions of our current leadership team and Board of Directors in the settlement agreement," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Bausch Health. "Resolving this investigation is an important step in the ongoing transformation of Bausch Health."

In the settlement, the SEC acknowledges the Company's cooperation in conducting its own investigation and voluntarily providing information to the SEC staff. Since the events at issue, the Company has a substantially new Board, and the SEC settlement credits the Company's extensive remedial efforts, including replacing its executive management team.

