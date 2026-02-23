Bausch Health's Aesthetics Business, Solta Medical, Announces the Launch of Clear + Brilliant® Touch Laser in Canada

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, and Solta Medical, a global leader in medical aesthetics, today announced the launch of the Clear + Brilliant® Touch laser in Canada. The device was approved by Health Canada on May 20, 2025, marking an important milestone as demand for non‑invasive skin rejuvenation treatments continues to grow across Canada. With this approval, Canadian physicians are able to offer one of the most advanced dual-wavelength laser technologies on the market, expanding access to customizable treatments that align with the country's growing preference for effective yet approachable skin rejuvenation options.

"The Solta business continues to expand its global presence through its diverse and well-established portfolio that supports the growing demand for high-quality aesthetics solutions," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health. "Canada is an important part of that growth, reflecting strong and sustained interest in the aesthetic market across the country."

Building on the successful U.S. launch of the Clear + Brilliant Touch System in 2021, the device's innovative design allows for seamless use of two handpieces with unique wavelengths to deliver comprehensive treatments that help reveal smoother, more radiant, youthful-looking skin. The System is suitable for all skin types, a wide range of ages, can be used year-round (at the discretion of the treating physician) and is recognized for its ease of use, minimal downtime and gentle and effective results.

"Expanding the availability of the Clear + Brilliant Touch System into Canada marks a significant step forward for Solta Medical and its commitment to global expansion of our innovative portfolio of products in skin health," said Jiny Kim, Senior Vice President, Solta Medical, Bausch Health. "This launch reinforces Solta's leadership in supporting both providers and patients with technology that delivers safe, effective and customizable results."

Clear + Brilliant® Touch Laser Indications (Canada)

The Clear + Brilliant® Touch System is indicated for use in dermatological procedures requiring the coagulation of soft tissue and general skin resurfacing. The system includes two distinct fractional laser handpieces, each with its own indication:

1440 nm Handpiece

Indicated for the treatment of and improvement in the appearance of:

Wrinkles



Dyschromia



Pigmentation



Skin texture



Pore size

1927 nm Handpiece

Indicated for the treatment of and improvement in the appearance of:

Wrinkles



Dyschromia



Pigmentation



Skin texture



Enhancement of skin permeability



Pore Size

About the Clear + Brilliant® Touch Laser

Solta Medical's Clear + Brilliant® Touch laser is now available in Canada, joining the Clear + Brilliant® portfolio. Supported by robust, evidence‑based data, including more than 15 clinical studies, the Clear + Brilliant® laser platform uses fractional laser technology to create structural and functional changes in the skin. In Canada, these treatments help address early signs of aging, maintain youthful‑looking skin, and improve the skin's overall appearance.

Since 2011, the Clear + Brilliant® platform has helped define the laser-treatment landscape across global markets.

For more information and Important Safety Information about the use of the Clear + Brilliant® Touch laser, visit ca.clearandbrilliant.com/hcp .

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our aesthetic business, Solta Medical, is a global leader in the aesthetics market, whose vision is to develop and support trusted aesthetic brands that provide value to our customers and patients. More information about Solta Medical can be found at www.solta.com. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

