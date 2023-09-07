Bausum & Duckett Electric Transitions their Next Generation of Leadership

News provided by

Bausum and Duckett Electric LLC

07 Sep, 2023, 12:22 ET

Four Experienced Employees Promoted to Leadership Positions

EDGEWATER, Md., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausum & Duckett Electric LLC (Bausum & Duckett), one of the area's leading full service electrical contractors, is proud to announce the promotion of four of its employees to leadership positions. The following employees have been promoted:

  • Jacob Foy, a 24-year employee, has been named vice president of eastern shore operations.
  • Tom Necessary, a 19-year employee has been named vice president of the commercial department.
  • Ed Kennel, a 22-year employee is now vice president of estimating.
  • Bill Doggendorf, a veteran of the industry who joined Bausum & Duckett in 2019, has been promoted to senior project manager for commercial & residential projects.

Bausum & Duckett was founded in 1960 as a small residential repair shop in Edgewater and has grown into a major regional electrical contractor, serving residential and commercial customers throughout Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C, and Northern Virginia. Bausum & Duckett also maintains an office in Delmar, Delaware.

Mark Llewellyn and his partners, sr. vice presidents Tommy Luc and John Dorsey, have been leading Bausum & Duckett for nearly 15 years, and all three of them have worked for the company for over 30 years.

"This latest round of promotions is part of our ongoing legacy process to develop the future leadership of the company from within," president, Mark Llewellyn explains. "It takes time to prepare the next generation so that we can all make a smooth transition and feel confident about the future of Bausum & Duckett."

"At the core of our success as leaders, is our ability to hand the baton to the next generation," said Luc. "It is important that we are working on that transition now and helping these future leaders build their careers – from learning the profession, providing opportunities for growth, and creating a rewarding work environment along the way."

Bausum & Duckett also works hard to introduce young people to the profession, partnering with the Centers of Applied Technology (CAT North and South) in Anne Arundel County and Thomas Edison High School of Technology in Montgomery County, providing internships and career training paths for young people. The company has guided hundreds of apprentices through the Association of Builders and Contractors and the Independent Electrical Contractors four-year apprenticeship programs.

The company's website proudly proclaims, "No job is too large or too small." In fact, the company handles everything from minor residential repairs to renovations and large new construction projects. Bausum & Duckett partners with the area's leading general contractors to help build major hotels, apartments, and office buildings. Notable recent projects include the USNA Alumni Association & Foundation project in Annapolis, the CitizenM hotel in Georgetown, and the major renovation of Fenwick Inn in Ocean City.

About Bausum & Duckett Electric LLC
Bausum & Duckett Electric LLC is a full-service electrical contractor serving both commercial and residential customers in Chesapeake Bay region, from northern Virginia and Metro DC to the Eastern Shore and Delaware. The Bausum & Duckett team handles the full range of electrical work, from maintenance and repairs, generator installation and service, to renovations and new construction projects. Learn more at https://bdelec.net/.

SOURCE Bausum and Duckett Electric LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.