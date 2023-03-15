NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Bauxite Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2026

"Global Bauxite Mining to 2026" provides a comprehensive coverage on the global bauxite industry. It provides historical and forecast data on bauxite production by country, production by company, reserves by country, global aluminium prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global bauxite industry. It further profiles major bauxite producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Global bauxite production is expected to grow by 1.9% to 386Mt in 2023. Australia and Guinea will be the key contributors to this growth. While capacity expansion at the Bauxite Hills project from 4ktpa to 7ktpa, will support Australia's bauxite production, ongoing ramp up at Garafiri project and Boffa Bauxite mine, coupled with the expected commencement of Bon Ami project in 2023, will support production growth in Guinea. Production over the forecast period (2023-26) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% to reach 400Mt by 2026. Growth will be supported by the start of new projects over the period, with 25 bauxite projects under development globally.

- The report contains an overview of the global bauxite mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global bauxite mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

