BAVA Brothers Proudly Joins The Gelson's Market "Family": Maker of Authentic Sopressata Products Now Available in all Locations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BAVA Brothers, maker of handcrafted, all-natural and non-GMO Sopressata, 'Nduja and Cervelatta, is excited to announce its products are available in all 27 Gelson's Market locations across Southern California.

"We were so excited to learn earlier this year that Gelson's wanted to bring more locally-made products into its stores, supporting businesses like ours," says Steven Bava who founded the company with his brother, Eric Bava. "Our heritage is rooted in celebrating family through traditional recipes that have been handed-down for generations. So, joining Gelson's, also a family-owned business started by two brothers in 1951, is a natural fit for us."

All products are handcrafted with the highest-quality ingredients and minimally processed, just like Grandpa Bava did in Calabria. Products use all-natural heritage pork that's sourced from Iowa where the pigs are free from antibiotics, added hormones and HGPs (hormone growth promotantes). Herbs and spices are all-natural and sourced from a California supplier that meets the highest quality standards.

With holiday entertaining around the corner, it'll soon be time to plan your menu. And charcuterie boards are always a crowd pleaser, layered with sumptuous meats, tangy cheeses and savory crackers or crusty bread. Stop-in at your local Gelson's to pick-up our Sopressata, 'Nduja and Cervelatta to make your board the talk of the party.

About BAVA Brothers

BAVA Brothers, LLC is a Los Angeles-based specialty food company. Founded in 2011 by brothers Steven and Eric Bava, the company produces a gourmet line of sopressata foodstuffs that are based on a family recipe from Calabria, Italy. All products are handmade in the United States, using sustainably-raised heritage pork and non-GMO, organic ingredients. For more information, go to www.bavabrothers.com.

