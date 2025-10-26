BAX INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Baxter International, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE: BAX) common stock between February 23, 2022 and July 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until December 15, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Baxter class action lawsuit. Captioned Electrical Workers Pension Fund, Local 103, I.B.E.W. v. Baxter International, Inc., No. 25-cv-12672 (N.D. Ill.), the Baxter class action lawsuit charges Baxter as well as certain of Baxter's top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Baxter, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of healthcare products.

The Baxter class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Baxter's Novum IQ Large Volume Pump ("Novum LVP") suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (ii) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (iii) Baxter's attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; and (iv) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps.

The Baxter class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 31, 2025, Baxter announced that it had decided to "voluntarily and temporarily pause shipments and planned installations of the Novum LVP" and that it was "unable to currently commit to an exact timing for resuming shipment and installation for Novum IQ LVPs." Defendants further stated that they had offered "customers the option of our Spectrum infusion pump as an alternative" and that Baxter's low-end guidance assumes that Baxter does not resume shipments for Novum LVPs before the end of the year, according to the complaint. The Baxter class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Baxter common stock fell more than 22%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Baxter common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Baxter class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Baxter class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a firm of its choice to litigate the Baxter class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Baxter class action lawsuit.

