BAX LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Baxter International Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Baxter International Inc. ("Baxter" or the "Company") (NYSE: BAX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Baxter investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 25, 2022 and February 8, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company concealed the true extent of the supply chain problems it was experiencing while simultaneously exaggerating its ability to maintain a healthy supply chain in the face of global pressures; (ii) as a result, the Company's projected earnings were materially misleading during the Class Period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Over the course of the Class Period, Baxter's stock price declined by nearly 50%, eliminating billions of dollars in market capitalization.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Baxter during the relevant time frame, you have until September 11, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

