Baxter Continues Growth Strategy With New 15,000 Square-Foot Headquarters

The lower level features a full kitchen, 56-seat open lounge, flex space, sports simulator and all-purpose gym with individual shower/locker rooms, allowing both introverts and extroverts to recharge. The casual space with original exposed concrete walls encourages employees to remove themselves from traditional work environments and take creative breaks. The space features materials, furniture and lighting that are commonly used throughout Baxter development projects. This allows the company to showcase local vendors and materials to potential clients and partners.

"At Baxter, connectivity is what makes us unique: to our brand, employees and Poughkeepsie," said, President, Amanda Baxter. Adding, "While Baxter's projects stretch the Hudson Valley and beyond, the continued decision to expand our presence in the City of Poughkeepsie supports the company's growth strategy while setting deeper roots here."

As of January 2023, the Baxter team officially calls 11 Garden Street home.

About Baxter Building Corporation

Since 1983, Baxter has been proud to serve the Hudson Valley as one of the region's premier construction firms. With their expertise in real estate development, construction and property management, Baxter exemplifies their hard-earned reputation. Working closely with owners, architects and subcontractors, Baxter has built long-lasting and trusted relationships that enable them to build some of the Hudson Valley's largest and most prestigious projects. With over 100 years of combined experience and rounding $780M in completed projects, Baxter's seasoned team brings superior expertise to each one of their projects.

