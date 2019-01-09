Baxter Group Inc. Implements Electrostatic Sprayer Technology to Enhance its Cleaning and Disinfection Services

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a sustained commitment to provide effective protective measures for customer health and safety, Baxter Group Inc. is pleased to announce its recent investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System. From residential homes to public facilities, Baxter Group Inc. specializes in environmental testing and remediation needs across the community. The Clorox® Total 360® System will add an additional layer of protection to help keep indoor environments safe from harmful germs that can adversely affect customer health.

According to the CDC, more than 20 million people in the United States contract norovirus each year.1 Last season, Pennsylvania saw a widespread outbreak of the highly contagious virus that closed schools in several counties with 5,107 reported cases of norovirus-caused illnesses.2 Many illness and outbreak-causing germs can survive on surfaces for days to months and the impact of these illnesses can weigh heavily on communities when they lead to facility closures and productivity loss. Baxter Group Inc. understands these concerns and purchased the Clorox® Total 360® System as a part of its specialized Indoor Environmental Service to identify and protect against the spread of harmful illnesses.

"We saw firsthand how our community was impacted by norovirus. We are proud to begin providing disinfection services to our community," said Jocelyne Melton, CEO of Baxter Group Inc. "Our certified Indoor Environmentalists have been using the Clorox® Total 360® System to disinfect our own offices and the homes of our employees. We've already seen a decrease in illness among our employees. Knowing that the system works well for us means we can proudly confirm its benefits to our customers."

The Clorox® Total 360® System uses a revolutionary patented electrostatic delivery system, enabling Baxter Group Inc. to carry out quick and comprehensive cleanings with superior surface coverage. The system works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting or sanitizing solution, distributing a powerful flow of the charged particles that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the solution to easily reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including germ hotspots like the sides, underside, and backside of surfaces, where trigger spray methods might easily miss.

Baxter Group Inc. started as a small asbestos abatement company and since 2010, has grown to offer a large portfolio of services including lead detection, mold assessment and remediation, radon measurement, HVAC cleaning, air quality sampling and other environmental quality controls. Now, Baxter Group Inc. is also educating the community on the benefits of healthy environments with its "2019 Breathe Healthy Initiative." The initiative aims to demonstrate healthy indoor conditions and the effects of occupants' health in a contaminated environment. Adding the Clorox® Total 360® System into its cleaning division allows Baxter Group Inc. to also disinfect shared spaces against bacteria and germs that can easily spread.

"Our environmental services team created the '2019 Breathe Healthy Initiative' in response to rising concerns about indoor environmental quality," added Melton. "Our customers value clean environments whether they're at home or at work and look to us for answers. The purchase of the Clorox® Total 360® System supports our initiative as we take an extra step ahead to offer a well-rounded arsenal of services to better protect our customers."

Operating in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland, Baxter Group Inc. provides its services to a range of facilities including commercial, residential, government, schools and universities, hospitals and healthcare departments. With the Clorox® Total 360® System, the team can provide more efficient services while saving time, money and labor. The system will be offered as a part of Baxter Group Inc.'s Indoor Environmental Quality service.

About Baxter Group Inc.

Baxter Group, Inc. became known as the community asbestos abatement go-to company. Since 2010, it has expanded into testing for environmental concerns and offers asbestos inspections and removal, mold assessments and remediation, lead testing and paint removal, radon testing and remediation, indoor environmental testing and remediation, as well as HVAC duct cleaning and damage restoration. Whether the property is commercial, industrial, governmental, health care, education, or residential, Baxter Group, Inc. will help create an environment that is healthy to for life and work. For more information, visit Baxter Group, Inc. at www.BaxterGroupInc.com .

