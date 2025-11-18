Baxter International, Inc. (BAX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Baxter International, Inc. ("Baxter" or the "Company") (NYSE: BAX) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: DECEMBER 15, 2025

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between February 23, 2022 and July 30, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Novum LVP suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (2) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (3) Baxter's attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; (4) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

