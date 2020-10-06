Baxter of California Announces Amazon Prime Day Deals for 30% Off Select Men's Grooming Products

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter of California, the iconic 55-year-old men's grooming brand, announces its participation in Amazon Prime Day 2020 by offering a curated collection of grooming products at exclusive reduced prices.

This is the 5th year that the award-winning, barber-approved grooming brand, with its own barber shop in West Hollywood, has participated in the Amazon Prime Day celebration. The sale runs Oct. 13 through Oct. 14, 2020, and is accessible via Baxter of California's Amazon storefront at https://amzn.to/3cM0RPX

Baxter of California

As part of Baxter of California's offering for Amazon Prime Day, the curated collection on sale includes grooming must-haves in Hair, Skin and Body, with 30% off the MSRP:

Hair:

Clay Pomade

Baxter of California's top-selling product – this defining pomade with firm hold and matte finish, infused with natural clay and beeswax is perfect for creating a variety of hairstyles.

Low-shine styling cream with a firm hold, formulated with natural beeswax for a textured finish.

For all hair types. Cleanses, fortifies and strengthens hair without drying out the scalp.

Skin:

Oil-Free Moisturizer

Hydrating moisturizer formulated with aloe vera, vitamin E and glycerin for a refreshed, matte-finish.

Gentle toner that reduces shine and aids to balance oil in the skin.

Anti-aging moisturizer works to hydrate and soften skin, while protecting and restoring with anti-oxidants for a rejuvenated look. Fifty-five years in the making, this is an updated and reinvigorated formula of Baxter of California's original star product from 1965.

Body:

Deodorant

Aluminum- and alcohol-free deodorant, perfect for sensitive skin, while killing odor-causing bacteria for a fresh scent.

Scrubbing bar soap, suitable for all skin types to buff away rough patches from head-to-toe.

Foaming body wash that cleanses, revitalizes and moisturizes the skin.

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA:

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting personal care needs. Our curated range of hair, skin, shave and body essentials and lifestyle products are all tried and tested by master barbers at our award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles. Our products are designed for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to confidently be who they are.

BaxterofCalifornia.com @BaxterofCa #LifeLivedTrue

EDITORIAL/MEDIA INQUIRIES: For all media inquiries, including sample requests, please contact [email protected]

