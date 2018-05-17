Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles

Home to Baxter of California since 1965, Los Angeles is an example that identity is prescribed or limited by categories of race, religion or gender. It isn't about who or how to be—it's about following your own internal compass and embracing a "Life Lived True."

Through the continuation of its "Life Lived True" campaign that launched last year, Baxter of California is now delving even deeper into its exploration of modern masculinity—one that is inclusive of all expressions of masculinity. Next up, the brand turns its lens towards what defines, inspires and motivates a cross section of the unique subcultures that together create the ethos of LA: skate, surf, art, music and indie.

"Our vision of a life lived true continues to be about the lifestyles of the people by which Baxter of California's brand—and products—have been inspired. To us, grooming is much more than personal care—it's about embracing your own imperfections and feeling empowered to make your own unique mark in the world," says Baxter of California's Global General Manager, Yann Joffredo. "We are all about connecting with individuals by telling powerful, authentic stories that are relatable and attainable to our consumers. How do we do that? By going back to our LA roots. Perfection is no longer the key to beauty in this industry—it's about authenticity, celebrating individuality, and embracing different lifestyles."

Through a series of portraits and videos shot around the city, from iconic local spot Jimmy's Burgers to infamous Sunset Boulevard to revitalized Downtown LA, this year's exploration of "Life Lived True" shines a light on the aesthetics of these ambitious subcultures through five of the city's real-life creatives. With the expertise of 16-year barbering veteran, and industry-innovator, Julius "Julius Caesar" Arriola (@juliuscaesar) highlighting each subject's style, Baxter of California's core belief that grooming is an act of self-expression.

"I took the time to really try to understand the subcultures that Baxter of California's 'Life Lived True' campaign is representing," Julius explains. "With these looks, I made sure not to alter the individuals away from their genuine 'anything and everything goes' lifestyles, but instead to bring their strong, unique features to the forefront. Nothing is worse than style that reads off forced—you can see the discomfort in it all. How one chooses to present themselves to the world through grooming is a prominent expression of freedom and life lived true."

"For Baxter of California, it was essential that we illustrate how each individual is living the truest version of his or her distinct life, while at the same time being drawn into the community of their larger subculture," says Yasmin Dastmalchi, Baxter of California's Global Head of Marketing. "Thanks to Julius' expertise, passion and approach to grooming, this campaign is truly representative of Baxter of California's belief that modern masculinity should be non-binary, gender agnostic and blind to race and religion. Both he and our company believe that creative expression must always be free from stereotypes and judgement—Los Angeles isn't about putting people in a box, it's about tearing down walls."

Baxter of California will continue exploring the campaign sub-communities of Los Angeles through a series of pop-ups beginning June 2018 featuring complimentary barbering and skincare services. To learn about local events: www.baxterofcalifornia.com/email and follow @baxterofca.

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting grooming needs. Founded by Baxter Finley amidst an era of freedom and self-expression, the brand continues to operate with the same individualistic mindset today.

Baxter of California's curated range of hair, shave, skin grooming essentials and lifestyle products are all tried and tested by Master Barbers at the award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles.

www.baxterofcalifornia.com

