Baxter of California Introduces New Styling Paste to Shape Any Style

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter of California, the original expert in men's grooming, introduces the newest product in its all-star styling lineup: the Styling Paste.

The brand-new product has an easy-to-use and versatile liquid formula for an even application, combining all the benefits of elevated and modern styling without the hassle of breaking down or clumping in the hair.

"Our new Styling Paste fills a gap we've noticed in our hair care and style portfolio," says Nathan Cook, Brand Manager at Baxter of California. "Guys have asked us for a versatile styling product that provides a flexible, all-day medium hold, and the Styling Paste delivers on that with a smooth, semi-matte finish that makes it ideal for any setting—work, happy hour or a day at the beach."

The new Styling Paste features a host of hydrating and hair-friendly ingredients including:

Cactus Extract , which is high in fatty oils that add thickness to the hair, while keeping hair healthy by nourishing each strand.

, which is high in fatty oils that add thickness to the hair, while keeping hair healthy by nourishing each strand. Agave to deep-condition hair, while the natural sugars draw moisture to keep hair frizz-free throughout the day (perfect for warmer months).

to deep-condition hair, while the natural sugars draw moisture to keep hair frizz-free throughout the day (perfect for warmer months). Ginseng, which contains nutrients known to increase scalp health, helping to strengthen hair follicles while preventing thinning and breakage.

"This travel-friendly, easy to use product takes the worry out of your daily routine by ensuring the desired style holds and product can be washed out quickly in the shower when ready—making it easy to start fresh each day," says Ananda Tuyes, Master Barber at Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in West Hollywood. "Plus, it's formulated with natural ingredients that really help to nourish hair, add moisture and support overall hair health."

To launch the Styling Paste at Baxter Finley Barber and Shop, as well as a broad range of barbershops and lifestyle stores worldwide, Baxter of California has teamed up with a group of Los Angeles-based artists for the creative campaign, including international muralist Tommii Lin , spray paint specialist DJ Neff and mixed-media artist @BumbleBeeLovesYou.

The campaign will be introduced starting on baxterofcalifornia.com and the brand's Instagram page, with key retailers including Nordstrom and Amazon, and at key barbershops nationwide such as Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in West Hollywood, Prohibition Barber Co. in Chicago and The Barbers Den in Massachusetts.

The artists' vision and inspiration are meant to showcase Baxter of California's LA-inspired uniqueness and individuality, which in essence are at the core of not just this product launch but the brand's ethos as a whole.

"Baxter of California is an iconic brand deeply engrained in Los Angeles," adds Cook. "With this launch and integration of some of our favorite So Cal artists, we hope to show that we all have the power to shape our own styles—not just with hair, but for life's bigger questions like what we do, where we live, who we love and so on."

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA:

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting personal care needs. Our curated range of hair, skin, shave and body essentials and lifestyle products are all tried and tested by master barbers at our award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles. Our products are designed for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to confidently be who they are.

