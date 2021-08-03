Baxter of California Invites Consumers to 'Strike Gold' for a Chance to Win One of a Kind Prize This Summer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter of California, the iconic 55-year-old men's grooming brand, in collaboration with LA-based artist Aaron Axelrod, is bringing gold rush vibes back to California this summer.

Fresh off of the heels of its 55th anniversary, the latest collaboration with Axelrod combines California history with LA's contemporary art scene — highlighting the brand's home of Los Angeles as a center of art, culture and the California dream.

The Gold Rush established the "California Dream," and eventually evolved into the state known today: an epicenter of some of the best art, film, technology and entrepreneurship in the world—including the home of Baxter of California's founding in 1965.

"We set out looking for collaborators to create unique, gold-inspired prizes for this campaign, and challenged Aaron to create something that money couldn't buy," says Nathan Cook, Brand Manager at Baxter of California. "Using his unique tone of voice, Aaron created a limited run of gold drip art pieces printed with real 22-carat gold."

The #StrikeGold campaign will run from August-September. Fans of the brand will be able to win 1 of only 35 in existence, 3-D art pieces made with real gold.

This is how it works, in 3 simple steps:

FIND:

Order a Clay Pomade, Aluminum-Free Deodorant or Daily Face Wash during the designated months of the contest.

POST:

A total of 35 limited-edition gold packaged products will be put into rotation during these months, and if a gold product is received by a consumer, they simply need to upload a photo to Instagram with the hashtag #StrikeGold and tagging @BaxterofCA.

WIN:

Baxter of California will be tracking the social activity and get in contact with the gold-product recipients to send unique art by Aaron Axelrod made with 22-carat gold.

In addition to the brand's partnership with local artist Aaron Axelrod, Baxter of California is partnering with Standard Issue Tees and BTL SVC Premium Cocktails for multiple initiatives around this campaign.

The Strike Gold campaign will conclude with an intimate gold-inspired celebration event at Baxter of California's flagship barbershop Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in West Hollywood.

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA:

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting personal care needs. Our curated range of hair, skin, shave and body essentials and lifestyle products are all tried and tested by master barbers at our award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles. Our products are designed for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to confidently be who they are.

