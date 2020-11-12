Baxter of California Launches One-Stop Holiday Shop for All Men's Grooming & Gifting Needs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter of California, the award-winning men's grooming brand, is bringing customers and holiday gift-givers several limited-edition, curated kits featuring award-winning products to meet a variety of grooming and skincare needs, along with exciting sale offerings available exclusively at its 2020 Holiday Shop at BaxterofCalifornia.com. Select gift sets and other items will be available in other channels, including retailers such as Nordstrom and Macy's, as well as select salons and barbershops.

Baxter of California

Featuring brand favorites like the Aluminum-Free Deodorant and Exfoliating Body Bar to the new and award-winning Deep Clean Shampoo, the 2020 Holiday Shop has key grooming essentials for all.

"This year, I'm excited to be offering a curated selection of Baxter of California gift sets in my barbershop," said Josh Velazquez , Baxter of California artist and owner of Prohibition Barber Co. in Chicago. "Self-care is something that all my clients could use this holiday season and I'm honored to be able to offer them a meaningful assortment to choose from."

On the heels of its 55th anniversary, Baxter of California continues to be one of the top men's grooming brands in the world. Founded and based in Los Angeles, Baxter of California's core messaging around #LifeLivedTrue shines through in the thoughtful kits, content and partnerships created this season.

Tried and tested by professional barbers at the Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in West Hollywood, all products are formulated with premium ingredients for optimal results.

Here is what's available and important sale dates:

BaxterofCalifornia.com Exclusive Bundles

Shower Essentials:

Give the gift of a perfect shower this holiday season with our exclusive bundle of award-winning Deep Clean Shampoo, Daily Fortifying Shampoo and Daily Fortifying Conditioner. $81 ( $101 value)

Our three best-selling bars are available as a special-edition bundle. From gentle-yet-mighty Exfoliating Body Bar to the five-star Vitamin Cleansing Bar in two scents, this versatile gift won't disappoint. $44 ( $55 value)

Our best-selling Aluminum-Free Deodorant is paired with our Pacific Cannabis Eau de Parfum for a fresh scent duo. $98 ( $118 value)

NEW Essentials Kits – also available at select retailers

Shave Essentials Kit:

From a beard line clean-up to a full shave, make sure that you have the pre-, during and post-shave products you need. $25 ( $43 value)

Whether you are visiting family and friends, or simply staying home, make sure you have the go-to products to both reset and maintain your grooming routine. $20 ( $39 value)

Traveling this holiday season? We've got you covered with travel-friendly sizes of our best-selling essential products. Give as a gift or keep for yourself. $25 ( $36 value)

Alongside these exclusive kits, this holiday season, customers will also find special offers on the following when shopping on BaxterofCalifornia.com:

11/20–11/26: 25% off sitewide sale

25% off sitewide sale Black Friday Weekend – 11/27–11/29: 30% off sitewide sale

30% off sitewide sale Cyber Monday – 11/30: 30% off sitewide sale + FREE Clay Mask AHA with any $65+ purchase

And Baxter of California on Amazon:

11/26–11/30: 30% off select products on Baxter of California's Amazon Storefront

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA:

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting personal care needs. Our curated range of hair, skin, shave and body essentials and lifestyle products are all tried and tested by master barbers at our award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles. Our products are designed for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to confidently be who they are.

BaxterofCalifornia.com @BaxterofCa #LifeLivedTrue

EDITORIAL/MEDIA INQUIRIES: For all media inquiries, including sample requests, please contact [email protected].

