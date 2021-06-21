Baxter of California's Grooming Must-Haves Up to 30% Off for Amazon Prime Day 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter of California, the iconic 55-year-old men's grooming brand, announces this year's deals for the 2021 Amazon Prime Day sale—which includes an array of award-winning products at 30% off retail.

This year's deals include top hair, skin and body products from Baxter of California, including the best-selling Clay Pomade, fan-favorite Deodorant, and other must-have grooming essentials.



"I love Amazon Prime Day because it gives loyal customers and new ones alike a chance to try new grooming products from our award-winning line," says Nathan Cook, Brand Manager at Baxter of California. "With summer coming up, I always recommend the Baxter of California Aluminum-Free Deodorant and Oil-Free Moisturizer with SPF—everyone who tries them immediately loves both, and they're excellent for travel. Just throw them in any bag and you're ready to freshen up wherever you are."

The Baxter of California Storefront on Amazon will offer the below men's grooming products on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day 2021:

HAIR:

Clay Pomade : Defining pomade with firm hold and matte finish, infused with natural clay and beeswax.

: Defining pomade with firm hold and matte finish, infused with natural clay and beeswax. Cream Pomade : Light-hold and moisture-rich pomade softens and smooths for frizz-free definition and a low-shine finish.

: Light-hold and moisture-rich pomade softens and smooths for frizz-free definition and a low-shine finish. Hard Cream Pomade : Low-shine styling cream with a firm hold, formulated with natural beeswax for a textured finish.

: Low-shine styling cream with a firm hold, formulated with natural beeswax for a textured finish. Deep Clean Shampoo (16 oz.): The award-winning shampoo, with wins from Esquire, AskMen and more—is formulated with apple cider vinegar to cleanse and purify hair from any dirt, oil or product build-up while restoring health and shine.

SKIN:

Oil-Free Moisturizer : Hydrating, oil-free moisturizer formulated with aloe vera, vitamin e and glycerin for a hydrated, matte-finish.

: Hydrating, oil-free moisturizer formulated with aloe vera, vitamin e and glycerin for a hydrated, matte-finish. Super Shape Skin Recharge Cream: Anti-aging moisturizer works to hydrate and soften skin, while protecting and restoring with antioxidants for a rejuvenated look. Updated formula of Baxter of California's original star product.

BODY:

Deodorant : Aluminum and alcohol free deodorant, perfect for sensitive skin while killing odor-causing bacteria for a fresh scent.

: Aluminum and alcohol free deodorant, perfect for sensitive skin while killing odor-causing bacteria for a fresh scent. Exfoliating Body Bar : Scrubbing bar soap, suitable for all skin types to boost skin cell renewal for softer skin.

: Scrubbing bar soap, suitable for all skin types to boost skin cell renewal for softer skin. Vitamin Cleansing Bar: Moisture-retaining body bar that nourishes the skin while leaving a subtle, fresh citrus and herbal musk scent.

Amazon Prime Day runs through June 21-22 over at the Baxter of California Amazon storefront.

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA:

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting personal care needs. Our curated range of hair, skin, shave and body essentials and lifestyle products are all tried and tested by master barbers at our award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles. Our products are designed for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to confidently be who they are.

BaxterofCalifornia.com @BaxterofCa #LifeLivedTrue

EDITORIAL/MEDIA INQUIRIES: For all media inquiries, including sample requests, please contact Max Kennedy at [email protected].

