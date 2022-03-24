Baxter Performance is Now Offering Their Oil Filter Adapters for Vehicle Fleets

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Performance, the leading manufacturer of cartridge oil filter adapters, has expanded its product line to include adapters to protect the engines of vehicle fleets across the country. Their adapters can extend the life of a vehicle's engine, which is essential for fleet owners who are responsible for maintaining and promoting the longevity of each vehicle.

At Baxter Performance, it is understood that fleet engine reliability and protection are high on the list of priorities. With any number of vehicles to maintain, it's important that each engine runs efficiently with minimal downtime for repairs and servicing. That's why Baxter Performance has created their performance filter adapters that convert a cartridge oil filter to a spin-on oil filter. To accommodate various makes and models of vehicles, Baxter Performance provides adapters made for the biggest vehicle brands on the road to help companies protect and ensure the performance of their vehicles over time.

Baxter Performance adapters address the prolonged dry start that is responsible for most engine wear. Their adapters allow the use of spin-on oil filters that contain an anti-drain back valve. Top-mounted adapters also contain a patent-pending full flow output side check valve to prevent air from migrating into the system from the out-flow side. All these elements combine to increase oil retention, resulting in faster oil delivery and pressure. All Baxter Performance adapters work with standard spin-on oil filters, are easily installed, and make changing the oil filter quick and simple as well.

The Baxter Performance oil adapters offer a simple, yet reliable, solution for fleet owners who are looking for the best way to extend engine life of their fleet and provide excellent ROI.

About Baxter Performance

Baxter Performance adapters are made in the USA with heavy-duty billet aluminum to ensure they last for the life of the installation. Baxter also offers a limited lifetime warranty on all of its products so customers can rest assured they are receiving high-quality oil filter adapters that can stand up to various challenges.

Baxter Performance's oil filter adapters are a great way to help save money in the long term for fleets and any industry that relies on engine longevity in order to keep vehicles running at their best. For more information, visit https://www.baxterperformanceusa.com/

