Baxter Reveals Ways to Navigate Supply Chain Issues

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter has taken a multi-prong approach to combating supply chain issues.

First, increase communication with suppliers and subcontractors to better understand real time market conditions. Stocked items shifted to long lead-times, which encouraged Baxter not to make assumptions on availability and costs.

Second, explore alternative purchasing strategies like buying materials and equipment directly. This allowed Baxter to get ahead of long lead-time purchases before the project was fully designed.

Third, evaluate the planning and logistics of projects. Baxter explored how they could continue to progress on a specific project while waiting for long lead-time products.

Baxter applied these strategies during construction of a custom home that suffered a 3-month delay on delivery of the windows. To compensate this setback, Baxter re-sequenced the installation of sheathing and siding and adjusted the interior detailing slightly to allow for the openings to be 90% completed prior to the windows arriving. This strategy allowed construction to continue on the interiors while decreasing a 3-month delay to less than 4 weeks.

"Preconstruction planning has become more important than ever. The ability to help clients navigate this changing landscape from concept through construction has proven paramount in a given projects success," said Brigham Farrand, Director of Business Development.

"We are in the midst of the most challenging environment to build in the last century, but we also have more tools at our disposal. Owners, designers, and builders are more connected than ever, by technology and software platforms. The only way for us to combat a material and labor market this fluid is to communicate challenges in real time and enact solutions immediately," explained Pat Moore, Director of Construction.

Since 1983, Baxter has been proud to serve the Hudson Valley as one of the region's premier construction firms. With their expertise in real estate development, construction and property management, Baxter's hard-earned reputation has enabled them to build some of the most prestigious projects in the region including: Mill House Brewing Company, Heritage Food + Drink, Scribner's Catskill, Inness, Seminary Hill Cidery, LaGrange Farms at Overlook, Orthopedic Associates, Nuvance, Caremount, Vassar Hospital, Vassar College, and Marist College. With over 100 years of combined experience and rounding $780M in completed projects, Baxter's seasoned team brings superior expertise to each one of their projects.

