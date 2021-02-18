Baxter Spearheads Passive House Movement In Upstate New York
Feb 18, 2021, 15:53 ET
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Valley based contractor, Baxter is continuing to expand its foothold in the sustainable building movement by using passive house principles that mitigate net carbon emissions while using recycled materials and energy to increase efficiency. The demands of environmentally-conscientious consumers have been embraced by Baxter who has successfully completed two sustainable projects in Upstate New York with another slated for April.
Amanda Baxter, President of Baxter, commented, "It's important to raise awareness on the value of passive house construction. If we continue to develop using passive house principles, the long-term effects range from reducing CO2 emissions to creating new jobs and ultimately stimulating the economy."
"The team at Baxter is taking an innovative approach and leading the way to make sustainable construction a priority that will directly benefit residents for generations to come. As New York looks for ways to become a leader in the green economy, it is projects like this that will serve as unique models for others to follow, and we are excited to see the projects progress," stated Senator Sue Serino.
In early January, Baxter completed a 4,600 square foot Passive House designed private residence in Catskill, NY. The 4-bed, 3-bath retreat home featuring Bensonwood SIP-panels and a Tesla Powerwall system has been recognized as highly energy efficient.
Baxter has also
"The Baxter team is very knowledgeable and professional in their approach. Baxter placed the same emphasis on meeting the Certification requirements as they did on all aspects of the project," said Anthony V. Lisanti, CEM, CPH.
Celebrity Interior Designer, Cathy Hobbs chooses Baxter as contractor for her Design Recipes headquarters in Highland, NY with the intent of achieving Net-Zero designation. This project is seeking to be North America's first Passive House Institute [PHI] Certified multi-use warehouse building, making this the second "first of its kind" for Baxter in one year.
Cathy Hobbs, said, "In seeking the ideal partner and contractor for the crown jewel of my company, Baxter stood out from the start. I was impressed with not only their project portfolio, Passive House construction knowledge, and craftsmanship, but also integrity and family dynamic."
Since 1983, Baxter has been proud to serve the Hudson Valley as a premier construction firm. With their expertise in real estate development, construction and property management, Baxter's hard-earned reputation has enabled them to build some of the Hudson Valley's most prestigious projects. With over 100 years of combined experience and rounding $780M in completed projects, Baxter's seasoned team brings superior expertise to each one of their projects.
CONTACT: Kimberly Kane, [email protected], 845-471-1047
SOURCE Baxter
