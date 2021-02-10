Bay & Bay Transportation Named Safest Fleet, Division IV, By Truckload Carriers Association

EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay and Bay recently named Safest Fleet by Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) in Division IV (25-49.99 million miles.) Bay and Bay is a family-owned company and that treats all drivers as members of the family. A combination of empathy in understanding drivers' concerns, communication with team members, and diligent training have led Bay and Bay Transportation to their high level of safety recognition.

At Bay and Bay, safety is the core value that never changes. It is built into everything the company does and is heavily engrained in the culture. According to Sam Anderson, President and CEO of Bay and Bay, "Our safety culture has led us to achieving this great milestone. It takes people, process, workflow and technology. Above all, it's about believing in our mission and the value of safety."

At Bay and Bay, "safety is a way of life for every employee in the company," according to Anderson. Drivers, maintenance technicians, operations and corporate support personnel are all part of the safety culture. Leading the safest fleet initiatives at Bay and Bay Transportation are Todd Outcelt and Dave Foster. Outcelt, Bay and Bay's Director of Safety, has been a leader in all areas of fleet operations for over 30 years and advocates risk management and DOT compliance. Foster, Safety Manager, is an award-winning Smith System Driver Improvement Trainer and Lytx DriveCam Program Manager. "I am very excited for Bay and Bay and the many accomplishments that we have achieved over the years. It shows the dedication of our entire team, who always strive to be the safest fleet we can possibly be," Outcelt said when asked how it felt to receive this honor.

Programs and systems implemented at Bay and Bay to ensure the highest level of safety is achieved include Omnitracs ELD/Telematics, Driver Simulation, Lytx DriveCam, Safety Bonus Structures, Communication, Training and Driver Recognition.

When naming safest fleets, the TCA takes many company processes into consideration:

Quantified success of safety programs

Team's ability to communicate with management

Driver vetting process

Training

Accident prevention

Incident investigation

Driver recognition

Bay and Bay Transportation's team is always expanding. Join the Bay and Bay family today.

About Bay & Bay: Founded in 1941, Bay and Bay offers the security of an asset-based carrier with the resources of a world class 3PL. The company provides solutions for all surface transportation modes including refrigerated, dry van, tank, bulk, specialized, LTL and intermodal shipments in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, please visit www.bayandbay.com.

