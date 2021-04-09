Bay Area Activists To Hold Historic March For India's Farmers at Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area community activists will organize a March to the Golden Gate Bridge to spread social awareness about India's Farmers' Protest.

Organizers hope to rally support with communities throughout California and send a "message" to the world and domestic political leaders that the Farmer's Protest is a relevant and dire global issue , affecting food consumption for billions around the world as well as geopolitical stability.

Attendees of this march will gather at Crissy Field, 1989 Long Avenue at 10:30 a.m., and will continue on to a scenic 3-mile march and hike up to the Golden Gate Bridge to symbolize solidarity with Indian farmers and farm workers around the world.

In addition to the march, local activists and community leaders will take the "stage" at the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center (during a rest point), and use the opportunity to speak about the ongoing crises for farmers in India and how this movement impacts the rest of the world.

Friends and Allies like The Dolores Huerta Foundation, an organization on a mission to inspire and organize communities to build towards social justice, will speak to the crowd about grassroots organizing work for communities in order to achieve political action and social change.

"This is a movement that we should all get behind. The Indian Farmers are really fighting for every single small farmer in the world," said Dolores Huerta, American Labor Leader during a Virtual Rally about India's Farmers. "Their victory is a victory for everybody, including small farmers throughout the United States of America and us, the consumers, all of us who eat food. We all want food with justice and this is what they are fighting for."

March organizers say that organizations like The Dolores Huerta Foundation really aid in the global advancement of farmers, and the Sikh-American community is especially grateful for the foundation's tireless effort in fighting for communities who rely on farming. Organizers of the event feel that Americans' access to freedom of speech and assembly is vital in speaking up for Indian Farmers who have faced censorship, torture, and police brutality since the protest began in November.

California is home to over half a million Indian-Americans, and almost half of them reside in the San Francisco Bay Area, many of whom still have family in India and are direct descendants of farmers. Since November 2020, many of them from around the world have held protests, caravans, rallies, and marches to stand in solidarity with India's Farmers.

For more information about the March on Golden Gate Bridge in Solidarity with India's Farmers, please contact Mandee Banga at [email protected] or call (415) 799-7149.

SOURCE Bay Area Kisaan Movement

Related Links

https://www.instagram.com/bayareakisaanmovement/

