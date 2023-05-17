Bay Area Bike to Work Day is Thursday, May 18!

Events taking place around the Bay Area to celebrate!

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bike to Work Day pedals to work or wherever on May 18! Now that the work world has settled into a rhythm of hybrid, remote and in-office practices, Bike to Work Day also has settled into a new rhythm. All are welcome – commuters, parents/kids on their way to school, folks running errands or even those out for recreation – to stop by an energizer station on May 18.

Every county across the Bay Area will have energizer stations along popular routes where riders can pick up commemorative bags, treats, and participate in events as part of Bike to Work Day, a focus of Bike Month and Bike to Wherever Days. Participants are encouraged to show their participation by posting to social media using #BTWD and #BTWD2023.

Counties holding events Thursday are:

Alameda/Contra Costa – https://bikeeastbay.org/events/bike-work-day-2023

Old Oakland Happy Hour on May 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. is a celebratory evening to close out Bike To Work Day. Bike East Bay and WOBO have teamed up to bring a pedal powered DJ party by Rock The Bike, art bikes from The Crucible, demo bus bike racks a la AC Transit, and a chance to chat one-on-one with advocates, city staff, and the Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission. Event takes place in Old Oakland, 900-920 Washington St.

Marin – https://marinbike.org/resources/signature-events/bike-to-wherever-days/

Join us on Bike to Work Day at one of our energizer stations! Pick up a BTWD bag and share in the fun: 6 to 9 a.m., Golden Gate Bridge North end near Vista Point; 6:30 to 9 a.m., Mill Valley multi-use path near Blithedale, Larkspur multi-use path at Cal Park Hill Pathway near New Wheel Bikes, San Rafael downtown near the SMART station, Novato Alameda Del Prado at Nave Drive; 2:30 to 5:30 pm, Sausalito multi-use path near Mike's Bikes.

Napa – http://napabike.org/bike-to-work-school-day/

There will be 11 community energizer stations and 25 school-site energizer stations stocked with swag and snacks for bike commuters from 9 to 11 a.m. for community stations and arrival times for schools. Community energizer stations will also have fresh coffee and some additional swag specific to that station, donated by the hosting team.

San Francisco – https://sfbike.org/bike-to-wherever-day/

Come join your neighbors on one of our neighborhood rides on Bike to Work/Wherever Day. Click here for a full list. MTC will also be hosting an Energizer Station on the Bay Area MetroCenter Paseo from 7 to 9:30 a.m., 375 Beale St.

Santa Clara and San Mateo – https://bikesiliconvalley.org/events/btwd/

Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition has 130 energizer stations covering San Mateo and Santa Clara counties on May 18, 19, and 20 with 3 big parties: May 18, Santa Clara County after-work Bike BASH at Stanford Research Park, and San Mateo County Bike BASH at Cognition Cyclery in San Mateo. On May 19, join the San Jose Bike Party. Don't miss all the bikey fun and prizes!

Solano – https://www.solanomobility.org/bikemonth2023

Seven energizer stations throughout the county will be stocked with swag and snacks for bike commuters with the Benicia Bike Path, Suisun City Amtrack Station and Vallejo Ferry terminal stations available during morning commute hours on May 18. All month long, pledge to ride and post photos of theme rides using the hashtag of the week on social media to be entered to win prizes (click here for more information).

Sonoma – https://www.bikesonoma.org/btwd/

Bike to Work Day will feature energizer stations around the county. Find the energizer station near you or on your bicycling route here and be sure to stop by to get your commemorative bag and other goodies. The largest stations will be at the Petaluma and Santa Rosa SMART locations – which will also feature bike repair stations – and Community Market in Sebastopol. Don't miss the huge spread of treats at the Community Market stop. And at the end of the day, be sure to join your fellow cyclists at our Bike Happy Hour at Cuver Brewery in Windsor from 4 to 7 p.m.

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days is presented by MTC (the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area), 511 (the region's traveler information system), Amazon, and Stanford Medicine. BTWD 2023 also receives regional support from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), and Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), as well as from many sponsors at the local level. Prizes for the Bike Champion of the Year winners were donated by the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), MTC, Sports Basement, and Mike's Bikes .

