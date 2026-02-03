Bay Area Counties Call for Bike Champion of the Year Nominations

Bike to Wherever Days start May 1; Bike to Work Day Celebrated May 14

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are now open for the Bay Area Bike Champion of the Year – members of the public are invited to submit the names of notable cyclists in each of the nine Bay Area counties. Bay Area Bike Champions are residents dedicated to promoting bicycling as a primary mode of transportation and who inspire others in their communities.

Nominations close March 1, 2026, and the winners will be announced in April. Read about the 2025 Bike Champions of the Year.

"Bike Champions of the Year allow people in each of the nine Bay Area counties to lift up cyclists who are making their county a better place to live and a better place to bike," said MTC Executive Director Andrew Fremier.

The Bay Area Bike Champion awards are part of the region's celebration of the 32nd annual Bike to Work Day on May 14, 2026. Cyclists of all ages and abilities can join in the fun during the entire month of May – also known as Bike to Wherever Days – and participate in events, challenges, ride-alongs and compete for prizes.

Pledge to Ride

Visit BayAreaBikeToWork.com to pledge to ride your bike in the month of May and for details on activities and events in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties.

More than a million Bay Area residents live within five miles or less of their workplaces, an ideal distance for bicycling. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and all its Bike to Wherever Day partners encourage people to bike to work, to shop, for errands, or bike to school with their children as a way to celebrate Bike Month.

Bay Area bicycle coalitions urge participants to pledge to ride during bike month and take advantage of the benefits to individual health and the health of our communities, and of the opportunity to create healthier, safer, and more inclusive streets. "Bike Month is for every age and skill level. And every trip makes a difference. Plus, you may be eligible for prizes from local bicycle coalitions on or around Bay Area Bike to Work Day, Thursday, May 14," said Marcella Aranda, MTC Public Information Officer and Bike to Wherever Days project manager.

Visit BayAreaBiketoWork.com for Bay Area biking resources including regional maps and route planners, as well as a calendar of events and a map of Energizer Stations, where cyclists can load up on snacks and freebies, including this year's Bike to Wherever Days tote bag.

Bay Area Bike Challenge

Join the Bay Area Bike Challenge to help meet the regional goal of biking 175,000 miles during the month of May. Throughout the month, residents of all nine Bay Area counties are encouraged to log their cycling miles using the free Ride with GPS app for a chance to win prizes – there are 12 different ways to win!

How to Participate in Bike to Wherever Days

Follow Bike to Wherever Days on Facebook at @biketoworkday and Instagram at @biketoworkday_bayarea .

About Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days is presented by MTC (the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area), 511 (the region's traveler information system) and Amazon . BTWD 2026 also receives support from the Bay Area Air District and Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), as well as from many sponsors at the local level. Prizes for the Bike Champion of the Year winners are donated by MTC -ABAG and local partners.

