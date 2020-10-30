Bay Area Financial Education Foundation celebrates milestone of helping 500 local students

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bay Area Financial Education Foundation (BAFEF) recently reached a milestone of its first 500 students taught in their new Student Workshop Program, which helps local youth improve their financial literacy. "California rates one of the lowest of all States when it comes to preparing students for their financial future" says Executive Director, Tina Marchetti. "Financial literacy is key in helping students to pursue higher education, achieve personal goals, and live happy, healthy, prosperous lives. We hope to reach another 750 students during this school year and grow the program to reach 2,000 or more students next year."

Formed in 2007 by volunteers from the local financial industry, BAFEF's newest program is aimed directly at providing critical financial education to students in schools where it does not exist. "California currently requires one semester of economics for high school graduation, and although it is suggested that some personal finance be included within that semester, our teachers are not prepared to offer this content. Our program provides direct action in response to our financial literacy crisis and engages volunteers to deliver relevant content on the most important topics." In lieu of its usual Annual fundraising event, BAFEF has produced a short YouTube video with testimonials from teachers and volunteers.

BAFEF's Student Workshop program is available for free to any group of 10 or more students age 14-21. Modules are available on basic personal finance topics including budgeting, managing credit and debt, investing, insurance, taxes and more. "Students are so ready for this relevant content," says Carrie Karlovic, AP English Teacher, George Washington High School. "After the presentation, I learned that the material was being shared around the school – with students who aren't in my class!" BAFEF has been teaching at several local schools including Branham High School, Benicia High School, Tamalpais High School and others. Volunteers are sourced from the Financial Planning Association, Financial Women of San Francisco, CFA Society San Francisco and other trade associations of financial professionals.

To request a BAFEF speaker or learn more about the program please visit www.bafef.org

