Bay Area Financial Education Foundation Partners with Robinhood to Help Bay Area Students Improve Their Financial Literacy

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bay Area Financial Education Foundation (BAFEF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed by volunteers from the local finance industry, announces partnership with Robinhood to help Bay Area students improve their financial literacy.

BAFEF provides free classes taught by financial professionals in local high schools, youth organizations, colleges and support groups. The classes focus on the basics of personal finance including budgeting, understanding credit, basics of investing, taxes and your paycheck, and paying for college.

"We're thrilled to be one of the first organizations to receive support from Robinhood and to be acknowledged in their new employer- match giving program. Robinhood's generosity and support will help us to reach thousands of students during the upcoming school year" says Tina Marchetti, BAFEF Executive Director.

More than 2,000 students participated in BAFEF classes during the 2020-2021 school year. George Washington High School, Benicia High School, Mission High School, Lincoln High School, Milpitas High School, First Graduate, SF State Guardian Scholars, Careers with Care, and the YMCA of Northern California are among the many groups who demonstrated their commitment to helping students by hosting these classes.

BAFEF's volunteer teachers include Certified Financial Planners (CFP®), Certified Public Accountants (CPA), and Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA). Program content focuses on the fundamentals of personal finance and follows National Standards published by both Jump$tart and the Council for Economic Education.

Information about BAFEF, our volunteers, and how to request a class is available at https://www.bafef.org

